You Season 3 confirmed by Netflix, release date, plot and cast details we know so far

- Advertisement -

Netflix has officially announced that You Season 3 will arrive in 2021. And some fresh new details were revealed by the showrunners.

Production work for season 3 reportedly began in February. Unfortunately, it got delayed due to the coronavirus. However, Netflix has continuously teased us about Season 3.

Who’s excited for season 3 of YOU? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Qw4ZHsiTCw — boohoo (@boohoo) July 22, 2020

Thanks to Badgley’s accidental season three slip, we got to know about the Season 3. Netflix can stay silent and may keep the details of Season 3 guarded and locked up for now. However, the actor did reveal some behind-the-scenes secrets.

You Season 3 production and cast details.

Initially, the show was domestically produced by Lifeline and it was relethe used as Netflix Original Internationally. In Season 2 show completely moved over to Netflix. Therefore Netflix is currently producing Season 3.

Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) and Victoria Pedretti (Love) are the only cast members confirmed to reprise their roles as they decided to move out into the suburbs in Season 2.

Showrunner Sera Gamble has teased that there can be surprise comebacks in Season 3 “As you saw in season two, I mean Beck was dead and she came back.

“One of my favorite things to do is bring back a dead person to haunt you. So the door is wide open for everybody’s favorite characters.”

You Season 2 finale explained

In the Season 2 finale, Joe found out that his new girlfriend, Love, was also a killer.

Joe, a criminal, was horrified to know about the crimes of his girlfriend. But he decided to stay with Love, who is pregnant with their baby. Joe survived anfoundssination attempt by Love’s brother Forty.

In the aftermath of the events of season 2, Joe was no longer seen as a suspect for the murder of Henderson. He decided to move out in a suburb to raise his son with his wife. Season 3 will follow Joe and Love as they have settled down in the suburbs.

You Season 3 what to expect next.

Bradgley who plays Joe told in an interview, “The writers are so good at throwing in twists and turns,” “If I were to come back, I don’t know if I would come back initially, in the first couple episodes … I want Ellie to pressure Joe and stress him out a little bit because he is such a terrible person! As much as people love him, he deserves that pressure, he deserves to feel in trouble.”

You Season 3 expected release date

In January 2020, Netflix officials renewed the season for a third season by Netflix, which is set to be released sometime in 2021, with Badgley and Pedretti both reprising their roles