Windows 11: Microsoft Confirms, No 11

- Advertisement -

Microsoft says that Windows 10 will function as the final release of this functioning system installed on over 90% of computers.

“Right now, we are releasing Windows 10, and since Windows 10 is the last version of Windows, we’re all still working on Windows 10,” explained Jerry Nixon, Microsoft’s developer evangelist, in the Ignite tech conference.

Instead of releasing a completely new and distinct version of its desktop OS every couple of years, Microsoft is now taking an Apple-like approach to following Windows releases, standardizing on Windows 10 as its Cupertino-based competition has performed with OS X. Under this new strategy, Microsoft will deliver general improvements to Windows through application updates.

Windows as a support

In the past, Windows users could go to a shop, buy a copy of Windows and install it on their PCs. With Windows 10’s launch, Microsoft is changing the way users upgrade Windows.

For the first time, Microsoft is creating Windows 10 available as a free upgrade to Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 8.1 users. Starting for its first year of the accessibility of Windows 10, owners of those earlier releases can upgrade via Windows Update over-the-air at no cost.

Microsoft will continue this approach of delivering Windows as a service, providing updates. Additionally, there are new methods to download Windows, including downloading the upgrades through multiple sources to get them faster. Users can download Windows updates via Microsoft’s servers out of local and internet-connected PCs that have obtained the updates.

Taking a Strategy: Windows 11

Underneath CEO Satya Nadella, Microsoft has been currently shooting a cloud-first, mobile-first strategy, which also applies to Windows. Windows will employ a procedure very similar to operating systems that are mobile split up the central components to deliver faster updates.

So users can get updates, the Start menu and apps are now unbundled in the primary OS. Rather than waiting for a complete Windows update, Microsoft delivers standalone app upgrades, a feature we’re viewing in the Windows Insider Preview – formerly called the Windows 10 Technical Preview build – together with the Calendar and Mail programs.

This unbundling impact has enabled makers to update core apps – like the camera, photo gallery, mail, and many others – without needing to wait for mobile operators to push a more significant upgrade.

Microsoft uses a similar approach with Office. Microsoft’s subscription service for Office already delivers the very up-to-date Office experience to users, regardless of the OS or device you are running. Office 365 readers will have access to Office 2016, which attracts collaboration when this version hits retail.

The next generation: Windows 10

Following Windows 10 this summer, Microsoft is rumored to have begun work on its next upgrade, codenamed Redstone. Redstone is expected to arrive, bringing 10 services to devices, like HoloLens.