Home Technology Windows 11: Microsoft Confirms, No 11
Technology

Windows 11: Microsoft Confirms, No 11

By- Kumar Saurabh
- Advertisement -

Microsoft says that Windows 10 will function as the final release of this functioning system installed on over 90% of computers.

“Right now, we are releasing Windows 10, and since Windows 10 is the last version of Windows, we’re all still working on Windows 10,” explained Jerry Nixon, Microsoft’s developer evangelist, in the Ignite tech conference.

Instead of releasing a completely new and distinct version of its desktop OS every couple of years, Microsoft is now taking an Apple-like approach to following Windows releases, standardizing on Windows 10 as its Cupertino-based competition has performed with OS X. Under this new strategy, Microsoft will deliver general improvements to Windows through application updates.

Windows as a support

In the past, Windows users could go to a shop, buy a copy of Windows and install it on their PCs. With Windows 10’s launch, Microsoft is changing the way users upgrade Windows.

Also Read:   Windows 10: For Best gaming performance, Should Turn This Feature off

For the first time, Microsoft is creating Windows 10 available as a free upgrade to Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 8.1 users. Starting for its first year of the accessibility of Windows 10, owners of those earlier releases can upgrade via Windows Update over-the-air at no cost.

Microsoft will continue this approach of delivering Windows as a service, providing updates. Additionally, there are new methods to download Windows, including downloading the upgrades through multiple sources to get them faster. Users can download Windows updates via Microsoft’s servers out of local and internet-connected PCs that have obtained the updates.

Also Read:   Windows 10 Update May 2020, And More Info

Taking a Strategy: Windows 11

Underneath CEO Satya Nadella, Microsoft has been currently shooting a cloud-first, mobile-first strategy, which also applies to Windows. Windows will employ a procedure very similar to operating systems that are mobile split up the central components to deliver faster updates.

Also Read:   Top 5 Upcoming Smartphone In 2020

So users can get updates, the Start menu and apps are now unbundled in the primary OS. Rather than waiting for a complete Windows update, Microsoft delivers standalone app upgrades, a feature we’re viewing in the Windows Insider Preview – formerly called the Windows 10 Technical Preview build – together with the Calendar and Mail programs.

This unbundling impact has enabled makers to update core apps – like the camera, photo gallery, mail, and many others – without needing to wait for mobile operators to push a more significant upgrade.

Microsoft uses a similar approach with Office. Microsoft’s subscription service for Office already delivers the very up-to-date Office experience to users, regardless of the OS or device you are running. Office 365 readers will have access to Office 2016, which attracts collaboration when this version hits retail.

Also Read:   Windows 10 Start Menu Just Got Redesigned

The next generation: Windows 10

Following Windows 10 this summer, Microsoft is rumored to have begun work on its next upgrade, codenamed Redstone. Redstone is expected to arrive, bringing 10 services to devices, like HoloLens.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Facebook Has Acquired Giphy For and Instagram Will Integrate it Directly
Kumar Saurabh
Hi, I am a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows, and comic book lover. I am a tech freak guy and spend most of my time exploring new things in the world of technology. I write blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, and how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world, and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

Must Read

Southern Survival Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Everything New On Netflix In

Netflix Alok Chand -
Southern Survival is a real place where the group by survivalist membership box firm BattlBox put the items they also have a lot of...
Read more

One Punch Man Season 3: Release date, Plot, Trailer And All Latest Updates Here

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
The most famous Japanese anime series, "One Punch Man," likely to be back. Its the most loved anime series. One of the best production...
Read more

Deadwind’ Season 2: Netflix Coming to in Finnish crime drama

Netflix Alok Chand -
Finnish crime play Deadwind has gotten its international Netflix release date with recently aired the next season on its home TV network in Finland....
Read more

AJ And Queen Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And Other Major Information

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
AJ and the Queen is a Netflix Original series Shooting Robert's Experiences, a drag queen Ruby Red and AJ, a smart street 10-year-old with...
Read more

I Am Sorry Season 3: Confirmed Air Date For This Series

Netflix Alok Chand -
I am Sorry it is an American sitcom TV series that is promoted on truTV. The show is created by Andrea Savage, who is...
Read more

Intel Core i5-10600K That Has Been Validated To Hit A High All-Core Overclock

Technology Kumar Saurabh -
Though they have been facing some supply issues since then, intel Comet Lake-S processors have been out since May 2020. Intel's processors have been...
Read more

Atypical Season 4: Release date, Cast, Plot And News

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
About The Exhibit Atypical season 3 was extra to the Netflix library to get began the thirty day season of November year. Just following the...
Read more

Heartland Season 14: Release Date Expected Arrival Date And What Will Happen?

Netflix Alok Chand -
Heartland is a household show that airs in the united states and also in Canada. The series first came. The endearing story is while...
Read more

Disenchantment Season 3 Release Date And Who Is In Cast? And Much More

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Disenchantment is truly a The American fantasy animated sitcom Disenchantment encompasses some jaw-dropping animation humor and characters. The series is made by Matt Groening...
Read more

Fuller House: Every Controversy Throughout the Spin-Off Show’s Run

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Here are the controversies Fuller House was included with throughout its run. Netflix's Full House spin-off ended in June 2020 after five seasons, coming...
Read more
© World Top Trend