Ubisoft Forward: How To Watch NowaDays

By- Kumar Saurabh
It’s time to watch Ubisoft Forward see what’s next for Assassin’s Creed and much more. The mega-publisher is a place to show off all the massive AAA games in its upcoming schedule, including the newly teased Far Cry 6 (more on this below).

While Ubisoft Forward’s focus will be on the future, Ubisoft will also provide plenty of reasons to get excited about its games. PC players looking to provide Watch Dogs two a spin will probably be watching the stream to find out how to get Watch Dogs 2 at no cost for PC. A door prize if you ask me.

Where to watch Ubisoft Forward

Ubisoft Forward will be available from the usual sources, starting with its website at https://www.ubisoft.com/Forward.

It is going to be on YouTube, Twitch, and Mixer pages of Ubisoft.

We have embedded the YouTube stream under:

Ubisoft Forward games

From the under show for Ubisoft Forward, we watched small snippets and bits of many games. Watch Dogs: the addition of Legion is not just surprising, as Ubisoft announced it is giving away free copies for PC for watching the function. Neither is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Other games include:

  • The Division Two
  • Ghost Recon Breakpoint
  • Hyper Scape
  • Only Dance 2020
  • Trackmania
  • We also expect to see Far Cry 6 revealed at Ubisoft Forward. While the HK Playstation Store leak had us convinced of the match’s appearance, this teaser clip below confirmed it:
Kumar Saurabh
Kumar Saurabh

