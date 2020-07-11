- Advertisement -

The next coronavirus peak Will Not be as deadly as the first, according to Investigators.

Over 130,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 to date, and also the IHME projects 80,000 more will die by November 1st when we continue on our present trajectory.

By enacting a universal mask coverage, the US could save thousands of lives.

The USA has made a wreck of its response. After the virus reached the US, the country was woefully unprepared, as exemplified through April and May by the death count.

Several nations, including New York, righted the ship, that was once the epicentre of the entire pandemic, but there were still. Thus, a spike crested in the United States before the first wave had escalated. But hospitals across the country fill up, and as the infection rate continues to grow, the passing rate has stayed low. (coronavirus)

On Thursday, July 9th, the US reported just a hair under 60,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases — that is a record number of instances in one moment.

Yet, according to the most recent statistics, the death rate has been dropping, and cases have been spiking for approximately a month now at a steady clip during June and into July. (coronavirus)

According to Business Insider earlier this week, the most recent projections from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) imply that this second spike will not be as fatal as the first.

There are lots of explanations for this, including the fact that the median age of those has dropped significantly, and testing capability which leads to confirmations of mild or asymptomatic cases. The elderly have not been much less likely to display severe symptoms or perish from COVID-19 than healthy individuals. (coronavirus)

For all these reasons and more, the IHME model projects that 208,255 Americans will have died of COVID-19 from November 1st: coronavirus

At July 10th, 133,079 had succumbed to the disease. That’s the present trajectory, but it falls from the same date to about 160,000 deaths by enacting a comprehensive mask policy.

Additionally, it is worth noting that cases have been detected far sooner than they were three months ago, and it may take weeks or days before an infected patient starts showing signs of this disease. (coronavirus)

With more knowledge, experience, and even possibly lifesaving drugs, doctors may be better equipped to treat COVID patients than they had been in March or April. Still, when there’s nowhere to send ill patients, it is only a matter of time before the departure count begins rising. In reality, after bottoming out on July 4th weekend, the death rate seems to be on the upswing.

“No one wishes to say too early that deaths are not rising. That would truly be a mistake,” Harvard’s Dr. Howard Koh informed Business Insider. “If someone is infected and then gets the probability of becoming sick and being hospitalized and dying — that entire trajectory requires a variety of weeks, at least, possibly up to a month or more.” (coronavirus)