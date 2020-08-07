The Final Moments Of The Umbrella Academy Season 2

- Advertisement -

Both the number 43 and the sparrow imagery are significant to the show. 43 is the same number of extraordinary children born on Oct 1, 1989. Seven of these children would be adopted by Reginald Hargreeves and go on to become The Umbrella Academy. Season 2 introduces an eighth Oct. 1 baby in the form of Lila. But then it goes further and introduces a whole new team.

That, of course, is where the “sparrow” part of the equation comes in. In the final moments of the season, The Umbrella Academy arrives back in the present but it’s not their present. Instead of Hargreeves founding The Umbrella Academy, he founded The Sparrow Academy, featuring all new members of the original 43 extraordinary children.

We went deep on the implications of The Sparrow Academy for the show over here, but the long and short of it is that Reggie Hargreeves met his “children” in the 1960s and likely decided he wasn’t all that impressed. The world needed a more effective evil-fighting team. At least Ben Hargreeves cut.

The Sparrow Academy was also a part of The Umbrella Academy comic book series, though they don’t turn up until the end of the show’s third volume. Blackman explained his decision to introduce the Sparrow Academy early thusly:

“I have a wonderful collaboration with Gerard and we talk a lot about where he wants to go with the different volumes of the comics. I had an idea for the end of this season, a little similar to what the Sparrows were. When I heard he was doing the Sparrows, I got super excited.”