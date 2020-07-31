Home TV Series Netflix Riverdale Season 5: confirmed to include cut short episodes of Season 4...
Riverdale Season 5: confirmed to include cut short episodes of Season 4 and other details

The CW has recently renewed the series for a fifth season, slated to premiere in January 2021. Fans are excited for the Season 5 in the aftermath of the dramatic release of Season 4.

Season 4 of the show was directly impacted by the coronavirus. But showrunners decided to release the show on time. Screenwriters and crew was tasked to rewrite the show and as a result, the season cut short at 19 episodes.

Riverdale Season 5 will include the episodes from the Season 4

The remaining three episodes of the season 3 will be included in the start of the fifth season. The series will then feature a time jump after those episodes.

Thankfully, season five is expected to have a regular episode count.

When it became clear that we weren’t gonna be able to finish the season, the first thing I kind of did was look at episode 20 to see if we could cobble together an episode from that,”

“Though we actually shot the prom, where a lot of dramatic stuff happened, there were so many emotional scenes with Archie and Veronica and Jughead and Betty that it felt like we just couldn’t quite do it.”

Riverdale Season 5 Cast details

On February 23, 2020, it was officially confirmed that both Ulrich and Nichols would be leaving the series. However, Nichols later revealed that she is staying on for the Season 5 reportedly in a recurring capacity not as a regular.

Jughead’s dad Skeet Ulrich(F.P. Jones) revealed he had quit the show because he “got bored creatively”.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa bid the farewell “Part of life in ‘Riverdale’ — and part of growing up — is saying goodbye to people

“I’m grateful to Skeet and Marisol for their incredible work on the show these last four years, and we all wish them well on their future endeavours. FP and Hermione will never be far from our hearts. And, of course, they’re always welcome back in Riverdale.

Riverdale

This series is based on the characters of Archie Comics. It follows Archie Andrews’ life in the small town of Riverdale as we explore the darkness hidden in this seemingly perfect town.

Here’s is the official synopsis : “This musical dramedy chronicles the origins and struggles of four aspiring artists trying to make it on Broadway, on the runway and in the recording studio.”

