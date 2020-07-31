Ozark Season 4 Confirmed, every plot and cast details we know so far

- Advertisement -

On 30 June 2020, Netflix officially renewed the series for a final ‘super-sized’ Season 4. Thos 14 episodes long Season will premiere in two parts.

They're going to go out with a bang. Ozark will be back with an expanded 14-episode final season. pic.twitter.com/otIoUeTXyH — Netflix (@netflix) June 30, 2020

The third season took one and half year to hit the screens after getting renewed in 2017 finally. This suggests that it’s going to be a long wait and also add Pandemic to the woes.

“We’re so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes’ saga right, “It’s been such a great adventure for all of us—both on-screen and off—so we’re thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible.”

Jason Bateman seems excited “A super-sized season means super-sized problems for the Byrdes. I’m excited to end with a bang(s).”

It follows Martin “Marty” Byrde, financial advisor of a Mexican drug cartel. When his money laundering scheme gets derailed. In order to make up for his failure, he offers to set up a bigger laundering operation in the Lake of the Ozarks, in Missouri.

TV series regular includes Jason Bateman as Martin “Marty” Byrde, Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde, Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde, Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Byrde, Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore, Darren Goldstein as Charles Wilkes, Damian Young as Jim Rattelsdorf, Melissa Saint-Amand as Jade, Pedro Lopez as Jorge Mendoza.

A new entrant in the Season 3 includes as Frank Cosgrove, Joseph Sikora as Frank Cosgrove Jr., Felix Solis as Omar Navarro, Marylouise Burke as Sue Shelby, Madison Thompson as Erin Pierce.

Among those who will not return includes Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer), the lawyer for Omar Navarro’s (Felix Solis), they are killed off in the finale.

Mundy said

“We thought of the first third of the season as Marty vs Wendy, and Wendy kind of wins that battle, and then it transitions to this tentative alliance between Wendy and Helen, and by extension Wendy and Marty vs Helen.

“By the time it came to the end, we really wanted to hold that tension of these two things [that] cannot co-habitate, somebody’s got to win this battle because Navarro isn’t going to put up with anything unstable and he was going to have to pick Aside.” “I think it will be about whether or not Ruth really can create something of her own that she wants and is sustainable, or if she wants something else,”

“And I think it will be about if the Byrdes can turn the biggest mistake of their lives into this huge advantage, and how much will karma catch up with them if they do?”