Outer Banks Season 3: Confirmed by Netflix, every plot and cast details we know so far

Outer Banks has recently debuted on 15 April 2020 and it instantly created a foray into the Netflix’s top ten show’s list. This Netflix’s multi-genre teen drama web series is all set to return with a second season. Netflix has recently confirmed this in a tweet.

Outer Banks has been renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/01Irbq79Xi — Netflix (@netflix) July 24, 2020

Outer Banks Season 2 confirmed

Outer Banks Season 1 was a smashing hit praised by the critics and fans alike. Netflix usually takes its time to renew a series. Netflix has indeed taken a good decision by renewing the series for Season 2.

Netflix has not provided any additional details about the upcoming season. It seems that the production work for Season 2 has not started yet. The caption of the post confirming Season 2 on Instagram reads ‘see you in the Bahamas’.

Outer Banks plot and cast details

In case if you have not streamed the whole season yet. Don’t worry we will not spoil anything. Here is little synopsis for the Outer Banks created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke.

Outer Banks is based on a group of teenagers belonging to a group. Those who lives in the Outer Banks of North Carolina are called “Pogues”. A group of teenagers who lives at The Cut are led by the group’s leader John. When his father gets mysteriously missing, this group starts the search for him. They discover a treasure associated with John B’s father. They find themselves getting chased by the law.

In this clash between two class groups, they are pitted against the wealthy and superior group called the “Kooks”. Pogues must overcome obstacles such as drugs, love, fighting, friendship, money to topple the rich.

This show has ensembled a cast which includes Chase Stokes as John B, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Madison Bailey as Kiara “Kie”, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Rudy Pankow as JJ, Austin North as Topper, Charles Esten as Ward Cameron, Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron. No details has been released about the cast. However, most of the cast is expected to reprise their respective roles in the next season.

Outer Banks Season 2 release date

Unfortunately, we have no official release date for Season 2 so far. Outer banks Season 1 is streaming on Netflix.