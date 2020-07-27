Heartland Season 14 confirmed and other details, CBC released an oral history of the show

- Advertisement -

It’s been more than a decade since the first season of HeartLand premiered on 14 October 2007, this family saga continues to warm the heart of the viewers. Season 13 was recently premiered on 27 September 2019 CBC and finished airing on 24 November 2019.

Heartland Season 14 was confirmed by the CBC on 28 May 2020. CBC also released an oral history or documentary featuring show’s cast and crew.

Today's blog: ICYMI, we will be back for season 14! Plus, @CBCTelevision put together an oral history of #Heartland complete with some candid stories from the cast and creators!https://t.co/e8L9vUGOXx — Heartland (@HeartlandOnCBC) May 28, 2020

This Canadian family drama sitcom continues its successful run. It has aired 214 episodes breaking many records and bagging many awards and nominations. It was later added to Netflix’s catalogue.

Heartland Season 14 plot details

This series is based on the Heartland book series Lauren Brooke who is also the creator of the TV series. It follows the life of a young lady Amy Fleming, she inherits her mother’s special gift. She can aid the injured horses and comfort the people who are struggling.

The show’s cast includes the actors like Amber Marshall as Amy Fleming, Graham Wardle as Tyler “Ty” Borden, Michelle Morgan as Samantha Louise “Lou” Fleming Morris, Shaun Johnston as Jackson “Jack” Bartlett, Alisha Newton as Georgina “Georgie” Fleming Morris (Crawley), Chris Potter as Timothy “Tim” Fleming.

Some details are revealed about the plot; Ty might get killed off in the next season. Some fans dismissed it and few are clearly heartbroken, but this has surely hyped up the next season.

Heartland is available on Netflix

The thirteenth season is available on Netflix in many countries except the US. In the US the 13th season of 10 episodes premiered on CBC. Netflix also added 10th and 11th episodes to it’s US library. Netflix is expected to add 12th and 13th season while we are waiting for the next season.

Heartland Season 14 is expected to release in winter of 2021. This is surely a long wait meanwhile let’s wait for the Netflix to drop the pending seasons. So we can rewatch them on the streaming platform.

Heartland Season 14 expected release date

