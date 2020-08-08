Home TV Series HBO For Fans Update: The Friends Reunion Has Been Delayed Again
For Fans Update: The Friends Reunion Has Been Delayed Again

By- Anoj Kumar
The information was confirmed by Jennifer Aniston who told Deadline that the reunion has been postponed once more due to the continued coronavirus pandemic.

The upcoming one-off particular episode was originally planned for a Could release to coincide with HBO Max’s release on Could 27. After filming was shut down by way of coronavirus, a new filming date on August 17 was confirmed.

However, Anniston has now confirmed that this has also been postponed and that no new set has yet been set for filming to start.

Anniston stated: “It’s going to be super. You know what? This has also given us extra time to make it much more thrilling and extra enjoyable than it might have been.”

The Cast of Friends Reunion

She continued: “So I select to see it as the glass is half-full that it obtained postponed. Look, we’re not going wherever. You’re never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You’re caught with us for all times, guys.

“Unfortunately it’s very unhappy that we needed to transfer it once more. It was, ‘How do we do this with live audiences?’ This isn’t a secure time. That’s the bottom line. It’s not a secure time to do it.”

The particular is set to reunite original cast members Aniston (Rachel), Courtney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), David Schwimmer (Ross), Matthew Perry (Chandler), and Matt LeBlanc (Joey).

The Hollywood Reporter reported earlier this year that the cast is set to “earn greater than double their former per-episode price for the reunion and be paid between $2.5 million and $3 million for the particular.”

HBO Max is ready to change into the exclusive new streaming house for Friends. The sitcom was out there to stream on Netflix till January 1, 2020, until WarnerMedia paid an estimated $425 million for the rights to the series.

Friends ran for 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004. In the UK, it was the most TV show for 2 years operating between 2018-2019.

 

