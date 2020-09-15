Young Justice: Season 4 Title Revealed

- Advertisement -

During Day two of DC fandom, at the Young Justice panel, series EP Greg Weisman revealed the title for the approaching fourth season. While there is now no ETA on Season 4, lovers learned that the new batch of Young Justice episodes will probably be called Young Justice: Phantoms.

Apart from this news, the panel featured Weisman, EP Brandon Vietti, and cast members Khary Payton, Nolan North, Danica McKellar, Crispin Freeman, Stephy Lems, and Denise Boutte performing a new”canon into the show” audio play that is set between Season 3 and 4 called”The Prize.” Written by Weisman, the drama provides an early glimpse of the new season by establishing events that finally play further in Young Justice: Phantoms.

You can check out the complete sound play in the FanDome Young Justice panel here.

Here’s a look at the Young Justice: Phantoms emblem…

Our review of the Young Justice: Outsiders finale said the season managed” to tie up quite a few loose threads and finish various character arcs in clever and frequently surprising ways. .delivering a strong finish to what may well be the best period of Young Justice yet.”

While Young Justice was revived for Season 4 final summer, for DC Universe, it was disclosed last month that all of DC Universe’s originals were moving to HBO Max.

Doom Patrol, which originated on DC Universe, had its second season simulcast on HBO Max, while the first two seasons of DCU’s animated series Harley Quinn lately made their way into the ceremony. Doom Patrol was also just picked up for a third year on HBO Max.