You Season 3 What Is Release Date And Storyline? Netflix Latest Update?

You’re an American Psychological thriller. This series falls under the crime drama and psychological thriller genre. You’re about obsession. You are a psychological thriller, which has produced a massive fan following in Western culture. In the show, you can see the lead character’s passion, which is presented with quite a perfection.

This series has launched two seasons with comprising 10 episodes whatsoever. Your TV show follows a trend of launch series over Netflix on the same date of each year. The first season of this show was launched in 2018’s 26th December, and the second period premiered on 26th December in 2019. So we can hope for next time to be launched in 2020 on precisely the exact same date.

What Is Release Date?

The next season of You was released on Christmas of 2019. This was a Christmas present to their fans as the trend is happening, so we can expect that the upcoming season can be released in early 2021.

Your franchise is following a trend of publishing seasons on the same date, 26th December. So we could expect the year on 26th December of 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release date will proceed in 2021.

Story So Far

The series You is all about the obsession of lead personality Penn Badgley, a complete psychopath, and he switches his enthusiasm with different persons. In the series, you can see many murders are moving on, people are dying, and a psycho killer runs all around.

Penn Badgley as the director of the series, and he’s playing the part of a psychopath killer at the series. He murdered many characters in the show, and he’s a murderer.

Greg Berlanti scripted the series, and the series has gained fame on the TV display shows. Viewers are rising day by day. Greg has done a massive job in portraying this character, so we can observe that something exciting in future seasons.

Last year of YOU that arrived in this past year, December had shown Candace and Delilah as lifeless, and hence certainly they won’t return from the next period of YOU.

However, Penn Badgley as Joe and Victoria Pedretti as Love Queen would be back once YOU get revived using its third poured.