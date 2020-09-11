You Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And What’s The Details About It

- Advertisement -

Have you watched this thriller series You? If today I would advise that you to please watch the first two seasons of this series. Perhaps the craziest show on the market, You is currently returning with a season 3 and fans are eagerly awaiting us, ” You is one most watched adore the show, and that’s the thing which makes it more exceptional.

Release Date of You Season 3

On the episode of YOU’s 3rd anniversary, it was verified that the YOU season 3 is set to land on Netflix anytime in 2021. As stated by the TV Line, it was disclosed that ten new episodes are arriving in 2021.

On Twitter, the production Sera Gamble confirmed on February 7 the work for YOU Season 3 has begun.

The filming for YOU Season 3 started earlier this season, 2020, but because the pandemic attack, the show has stopped its work as the whole show involves so much familiarity and human contact.

Updates about You Season 3

Caroline Kepnes, the writer of YOU and HIDDEN BODIES ( YOU S2 ), has lately changed her Twitter bio to”Yes, I finished writing the Joe Goldberg book!” And thereby announced the book YOU LOVE ME( YOU S3) will be released on 6th April 2021.

The Plot of You Season 3

The most obvious cliffhanger of season 2 is”who is the neighbor girl?”

The show finished up with Joe peeking through a fence at a girl lounging around by a swimming pool, reading a novel. According to the book’s description, Joe is ready to begin a new life without Love. He departs town to get a relaxed island in the Pacific Northwest and meets once again a new love interest Mary Kay DiMarco.

This time Joe won’t overstep together with his obsession; however, he will attempt to earn her by providing his shoulder to cry on, a helping hand, or even moreover as a trustworthy friend. The book also reveals that Mary Kay has a hectic life and isn’t ready for any commitments. But with Joe’s undying support and love, he could make her fall for him also.

But the real question is… will the show be completely based on the book?

The Cast of You Season 3

The most intriguing question from fans for the cast of season 3 is who is the next door woman.

● It is the same Penn Badgley for the role of Joe Goldberg.

● Victoria Pedretti plays the role of Love Quinn.

● James Ortega plays the role of Ellie Alves.

● Ambyr Childers played the role of Candace Stone.

● Carmela Zumbado played the role of Delilah Alves.

● The cast for the neighbour is yet to be revealed.