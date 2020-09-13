You Season 3: Netflix Release Date, Expected Cast, Possible Plot And Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

How does it feel to be obsessed by a psychopath, who can analyze what it is you’re considering by watching you? Hard to imagine, no worries!! Netflix brings you a solution to this.

The next season of You, an American thriller series from Netflix, a love story of a handsome psychopath named Joe Goldberg, that discovers his love of their life from the crack in his garden. Interesting is not it? On January 14, Netflix declared, that the show would be hitting the screens in 2021, but when that is yet to get revealed! All the Joe Goldberg fans, fasten your seat belts, you’ll be getting a different ride into his freaking mind.

It didn’t take long after season two’s December 2019 introduction for news to emerge about a further series, with the commission of third-party officially declared in January 2020.

But it is production on season three inclined to start? While we don’t have the answer just yet, we do know that the author of the novels on the Netflix series is based has recently finished the third book in the series.

Caroline Kepnes, who wrote You and Hidden Bodies (which season two is an adaptation of), recently shifted her Twitter bio into: “Yes, I finished writing the next Joe Goldberg book” and announced that it will be released on 6th April 2021.

Plot for You Season 3

This creepily addictive series has given two successful seasons, with Season 3 about to get published. Based on the books, You and Hidden figures from Caroline Kepnes. The writer is working on the third part, and the storyline for season 3 is to come up as it hasn’t yet been decided what part will 3 be focusing on.

You Season 3 Cast

The two Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti would be returning as their love story have not yet met any mad ending and together, we’ve got that beautiful face that is still hidden from Joe along with us. With them, we’d see a few faces from season 2, Ellie, who is still part of Joe’s life. Together with them, Dr.Nicky might also offer a comeback.

What will happen in You season 3?

You center on stalking sociopath Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), who develops obsessions with young women — aspiring author Beck (Elizabeth Lail) in season one before he turned his attentions to aspiring fighter Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) in the second run.