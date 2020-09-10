Home TV Series Netflix You Season 3: Netflix Release Date, Expected Cast And Story Updates
You Season 3: Netflix Release Date, Expected Cast And Story Updates

By- Vikash Kumar
One of the craziest shows out there, You is coming back with a season 3 and we can’t remain calm. You be one most messed up love series ever and that is what makes it much more special.

Thus, without wasting time let us get into all the details about You season 3.

You season 3 release date

You season 3 has formally been revived at Netflix.

Back in July 2020, You executive production Sera Gamble shown that You year 3 will come out in 2021. Within an Ask Me Anything on Netflix Bangers, Sera said: “We just opened the authors’ area for season 3 You. We are planning for ancient 2021 but these items are always a bit hard to pin down until we are near ready. I will say: that the new season is already BONKERS.”

But, fans will probably have the ability to learn what happens in year 3 before it comes out. Caroline Kepnes, who writes that the books the show is based on, has tweeted that she has completed the third book and it is coming very shortly.

She tweeted: “Hello! You3 is done and I know I keep saying “soonish,” but it’s truly so done I saw potential covers weekly. Your patience at a pandemic means the world to me. Thank you for waiting! Soonish he’s yours.”

Plot for YOU Season 3

This creepily addictive series has two successful seasons, with Season 3 around to have published. Dependent on the novels, Hidden and You figures from Caroline Kepnes. The author is working on the third part, along with the plot for season 3 is yet to come up as it has not yet been determined what part will 3 be focusing on.

YOU Season 3 Cast

Both Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti are returning as their love story hasn’t yet met any mad end and together, we have that beautiful face that is still hidden from Joe and us. With them, we’d see some faces from year two, Ellie, who’s still a part of Joe’s life. Together with them, Dr.Nicky might also give a comeback.

