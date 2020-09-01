Yellowstone Season 4: Release Date, Trailer, And Netflix Other Updates!

- Advertisement -

Among the well known American dramas, Yellowstone is soon coming up with its fourth year on Paramount Network. Created by Taylor Sheridon and John Linson, the show premiered on 20th June 2018.

It’s been to the limelight since its release and has received plenty of positive reviews. The show is just one of the most-watched collection of Paramount Network, acquiring 2.8 million in a single day.

The storyline revolves around the whereabouts of the Dutton family that is headed by the sixth generation homesteader John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the USA. He faces an authoritarian and corrupt world where his farm is under continuous attack from politicians, corporations, and other developers.

Unsolved murders are no more new to them as whoever dares to be in the new frontier will satisfy the consequences. The narrative portrays the United States’ actions in its best and its worst in the eyes of a household.

Can There Be A Release Date Of The Fourth Season?

Nothing has been declared concerning the release date of the upcoming season. The fourth-year was renewed back in February 2020. The production of the series was supposed to start in April 2020, but due to the epidemic of COVID-19, it needed to be placed on hold.

It’s expected that the fourth year will be falling sometime in late 2021. The upcoming season was supposed to fall in June od 2021, but the release date would be postponed on account of the outbreak. Though nothing much can be said with surety unless it is confirmed from the official sources.

Can There Be A Trailer Of The Upcoming Season?

Any of the official sources have released no preview. We can anticipate the teaser to drop a month before the launch of the new season. For further updates, stay tuned!