Yellowstone Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Here Are All The Details You Need To Know

With all of the turns and twists, it’s not surprising that Yellowstone has become one of the summer’s hit TV shows. The story of this drama-filled Dutton family’s Montana ranch is filled with cliffhangers, making it perfect for binge-watching. Kevin Costner stars as patriarch John Dutton, who, along with his kids Kayce (Luke Grimes), Beth (Kelly Reilly), and Jamie (Wes Bentley), does whatever is required to protect his ranch and luck. Season 3 came to a head through the eventful finale, which ended with a bomb and gunfire, leaving viewers wondering who’d survive to see season 4.

When will season 4 release?

Well, don’t worry. There will be a season 4. Based on Deadline,”Paramount Network has ordered a fourth season of its flagship series Yellowstone starring Kevin Costner, before its own Season 3 premiere at the summertime.” Filming for season 4 had been delayed by a few months due to this COVID-19 pandemic but picked up shortly before the season 3 finale aired.

Chief Joseph Ranch, where Yellowstone is filmed, confirmed on August 21 that filming season 4 had begun, and Forrie Smith, Jr., who portrays cowboy Lloyd, reported from his very first day of shooting. No release date for season 4 was declared. However, the past 3 seasons began in June, so we expect season 4 to broadcast in June 2021, as long as the delay in filming has not put production behind the program.

Yellowstone Season 4 Cast

Besides Kevin Coster as John Dutton, the rest of the Dutton family cast is filled out by Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton), along with Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton). Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), Jefferson White (Jimmy Hurdstrom), and Gil Birmingham (Chief Thomas Rainwater) Compose the rest of the Principal cast. Josh Holloway (Missing , Colony) played with Roarke Carter in season 3. No additional castings have been announced for season 4.