WWE 2K Battlegrounds Gameplay Videos Show Off In-Ring Action And Creation Suite

The next WWE 2K wrestling recreation is set for launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 18. It’s called WWE 2K Battlegrounds, and for those who are unexpected, it’s an arcade wrestling title greater in line with the old WWE All-Stars identify from some years back WWE 2K Battlegrounds Gameplay.

Recently, we’ve got an opportunity to look the game in action through some films which have made their way to YouTube from Xavier Woods’ Up, Up, Down, Down channel, and from Super ZOMGBBQ.

The latter has several gameplay movies on his channel, and Woods sits in with Cesaro, Adam Cole, and Tyler Breeze as they create wrestlers, and compete in a Fatal Four-Way suit.

There’s additionally a Create-An-Arena Match and video. Let’s test the films that display of the introduction suite. Besides showing off a few strong creation options, this foursome is quite entertaining to look at undergo this part of the sport.

The gameplay video below indicates an Electric Cage Match. The combatants are The Fiend, Andre The Giant, Jeff Hardy, and The Undertaker.