World War Z 2: Brad Pitt & Daniella Kertesz Are Back, Release Date, Plot, And More Detail!

World War Z is an apocalyptic zombie genre movie. The movie was firstly released in July 2013. It is based on a release with the same title composed by Max Brooks in 2006. The film was a surprise hit worldwide and at the box office with more than $500 million.

As a result, it gained its fan base and its video game that was developed with the same name too. This led its audiences to demand that a sequel ever since, yet the movie kept getting postponed. Why was it canceled so many occasions? Can it ever be back? If so, when would that be? All of your questions will be answered in the following post.

World War Z 2 Release Date

Following the success of this first part of World War Z, the maker decided to go for a sequel. However, the creating of this movie’s sequel was speculations many times. Even though the sequel was expected to release in 2017, the shooting didn’t happen at the time, and it remained a question for many.

Following that attempt, rumors started going around in 2018 that the production will start in the fall that year. Nonetheless, the movie’s creation has been postponed because Brad Pitt signed and started the movie “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” It was intended to start shooting in June 2019 this time; it got canceled because China prohibited all zombies or ghosts films. At present, fans are not expecting the production to begin anytime sooner due to Covid19 pandemic reasons. This concludes a release before 2020 is highly improbable.

World War Z 2 Plot

Since the movie is based on the book whose storyline spans and extends into a considerably different zombie-pandemic political future, the filmmakers are given lots of stuff to draw from. Also, the preceding picture ended with Brad Pitt’s personality Gerry Lane detecting those infected with deadly diseases that are ignored.

Hence, the entire world develops a vaccine to act as camouflage to pass one of the infected, so Gerry says that there is much left to be carried out. In World War Z 2, we expect to find out what happens after this glimmer of hope for mankind’s survival against the undead. Yet, whether that fight begins remains to be ascertained.

World War Z 2 Cast

Viewers are incredibly optimistic, believing that the most important cast of this movie, World War Z, will come back. But it should be noted that aside from the inevitable return of Brad Pitt Together with Mireille Enos, no cast was verified to return in the sequel. On this account, we expect:

Brad Pitt as Gerry Lane

Mireille Enos as Karin Lan

James Badge Dale as Captain Speke

Daniella Kertesz as Segen

Matthew Fox as Parajumper

Ludi Boeken as Jurgen Warmbrunn

Fana Mokoena as Thierry Umutoni

Abigail Hargrove as Rachel Lane

Sterling Jerins as Constance Lane