Will Kung Fu Panda 4 be followed by 2 more movies in future?

By- Anish Yadav
The makers of the Kung Fu Panda are gearing up to the fourth instalment of the franchise. The previous movies revolved around a ridiculous panda named Po switching to some “Dragon Warrior,” and at the next instalment of the film, Kung Fu Panda 3, Po returned with his blood family.

This animated comedy franchise premiered on 15th May 2008 in Cannes Film Festival and released on 6th June 2008 and proceeded to turn into one of the most famous film franchises. This computer-animated humour genre is not only popular with kids but adored by kids due to its humorous comedy.

In a recent interview, the CEO of Dreamworks, Jeffrey Katzenberg, stated that there is a sequel, soon for the series, and you will find six films in the franchise, even in whole. Hence the fans may expect two more sequels besides those over recent years.

The Release Date of this Sequel

The Production company has not yet released any official announcement concerning the release of this new sequel, even though its releases are expected until the end of 2020.

The cast of Kung Fu Panda 4

The central cast of this franchise will voice the chief personas like Jack Black as Po Ping, Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu, Seth Rogen as Mantis, Angelina Jolie as Tigress, Lucy Liu as Viper, David Cross as Crane, Jackie Chan as Monkey, James Hoang as Mr Ping and also There will be more improvements depending upon the storyline of the movie.

The Plot

The Production company recently announced about the sequel of this franchise that the Production, as well as the director of the franchise Jennifer Yuh Nelson, are working to think of a brand new storyline and additionally grooming the characters.

All three films of the Kung Fu Panda franchise did outstanding business in the box-office, impressing the critics and audience. The very initial installation made a rewarding business of $631.7 million. The third and third party instalment made an entire profit of $665.7 million and $521.2 million. Producers are enthusiastic about providing the fourth biggest franchise with fresh energy. Stay tuned with us for more.

