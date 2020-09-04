Home Hollywood Why Top Gun 2 Needs To Use 80s Rock Music
Why Top Gun 2 Needs To Use 80s Rock Music

By- Naveen Yadav
Best Gun: Maverick should once again utilize 1980s rock music — here is why. Tony Scott’s 1986 blockbuster Top Gun had an iconic soundtrack, using songs that were reflective of its time. It remains one of the most popular movie song compilations, attaining 9x Platinum certification, and looking at its tracklist, it is logical. The selection includes Berlin’s”Take My Breath Away” — that won the Oscar and Golden Globe for Best Original Song; it also featured two releases from Kenny Loggins: “Playing with the Boys” and”Danger Zone.” When these tunes have claimed mainstream popularity through time, they’re mostly associated with the Tom Cruise-led blockbuster, proving the movie’s enduring effect on pop culture.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the much-anticipated sequel will reunite fans using Pete”Maverick” Mitchell some 34 years after they last saw him at the original movie. This time, he has increased the Naval ladder (but not by much) and is currently a captain, in addition to, a coach in TOPGUN — the same flying college he and his former RIO, Nick”Goose” Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards) trained at the first movie. Top Gun: Maverick may also present a string of new pilots like Bradley”Rooster” Bradsawy (Miles Teller) — son of Goose – and the mysterious Hangman (Glen Powell).

Now Paramount is revisiting the land after more than three years, fans aren’t only anticipative of Top Gun: Maverick’s narrative, but also its soundtrack. Because its predecessor used tunes from the’80s to catch the time setting of the movie, this might be the same thought process in crafting the soundtrack for the sequel. Assuming that this would be true, it follows that the upcoming blockbuster would utilize modern tracks that don’t sound the like the best idea.

So, rather than Best Gun: Maverick using newer songs for the film, it must stick to its’80s motif and use rock music from three decades ago. Featuring tracks from Top Gun’s era echoes Maverick’s state of mind from the sequel. One of the huge plot points in the film revolves around the skillful pilot struggling to further climb through the ranks stuck in being captain in the Navy despite his years of service, not to mention his impressive history. But it feels like it’s Maverick who does not need to move higher so that he can continue to have the ability to fly. This is a portion of his desperate attempt to hold onto his previous for any reason. It’s worth noting that Ed Harris’ unnamed admiral also said in the trailer that Maverick will not retire, further backing the concept he does not want to move into another chapter of his career either way. Top Gun: Maverick using tunes from the’80s effectively mirrors the character’s thought process.

Depending on how Paramount plays it, the budding aviation-franchise might be a sustainable movie series for its sequel. Rather than waiting to get a third film, they could develop an installment every other year. Assuming that this is the case, Top Gun: Maverick could function as a transitioning film because the veteran pilot takes more of a mentoring role moving forward and Rooster and/or Hangman become its next poster characters. And, as the final film that will solely concentrate on Maverick, it also makes sense that it pays homage to his roots in the very first Top Gun movie.

