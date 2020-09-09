Home Entertainment White Lines Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Some Latest...
EntertainmentTV SeriesNetflix

White Lines Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Some Latest Update

By- Badshah Dhiraj
- Advertisement -

Alex Pina established himself as one of the biggest creators working at Netflix after his crime drama Money Heist grew into a global sensation.

Earlier this season, he started follow-up job White Lines, a stylish murder mystery set on the party island of Ibiza, where Manchester resident Zoe Walker flies out to investigate the mysterious death of her brother.

- Advertisement -

It’s a wild ride that sees her learn shocking truths about what her husband got up to in his prime, in addition to matters she never knew about herself.

Considering that the show debuted back in May, fans are wondering whether they can expect more White Lines later on and we now have some answers.

Also Read:   "Stranger Things" Season 4: Recent updates on release date, plot, cast, episodes and everything you need to know

Following Angela Griffin’s remarks earlier this month, her White Lines co-star Daniel Mays has also spoken out about the future of the series.

White Lines Season 2 Release Date

Unfortunately for fans, it seems that White Lines won’t be returning for another season on Netflix.

The series debuted in mid-May of this year and quickly shot into the streamer’s top 10 list in several nations, sticking around for a while.

Yet the streaming service has maintained uncharacteristically silent about the future of the series, prompting its stars to break the news themselves finally.

Also Read:   Future Man Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

According to Angela Griffin and Daniel Mays, White Lines has been cancelled after one season, news which came as a surprise to the cast.

Also Read:   The Alienist Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other News

Speaking to NME,” Mays stated: “That series did so well… but I do not think it’s going again though, which can be a small catastrophe…we’ve known for two months now.

White Lines Season 2 Cast

  • Laura Haddock as Zoe Collins
  • Nuno Lopes as Duarte “Boxer” Silva
  • Marta Milans as Kika Calafat
  • Daniel Mays as Marcus Ward
  • Laurence Fox as David
  • Angela Griffin as Anna Connor
  • Juan Diego Botto as Oriol Calafat
  • Pedro Casablanc as Andreu Calafat
  • Belén López as Conchita Calafat
  • Francis Magee as Clint Collins
  • Tom Rhys Harries as Axel Collins

White Lines Season 2 Storyline

The first coming of this thriller of White Lines finished pleasantly, where Anna implemented Axel so she can stop him from advising the fact that Marcus they used to share the bed.

Also Read:   Coroner Season 3: Release Date, Renewal, Cast, What Are The Plans Of CBC For

As stated by the castings which are returning, there is absolutely no piece of information likewise what the storyline will be in a different part that’s additionally not supported. So we as a whole are unconscious in which the next section will direct.

White Lines Season 2 Trailer

- Advertisement -
Badshah Dhiraj
Dhiraj is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows & comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, how tech works and daily news about how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at Worldtoptrend.com

Must Read

Venom 2: Renewal Status And Other Updates For All

Movies Anish Yadav -
The preferred Marvel character, Venom, has enormous admiration from the fans. Since Tom Hardy stated in a private interview, there'll be a trilogy, so...
Read more

The Stranger Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All latest detail

Netflix Anish Yadav -
The Netflix back chiller structure The Stranger depends upon the book by Harlan Coben. It finds a stranger who uncovered a man's better half...
Read more

Sex Education Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Latest Update Here !!!

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Sex Education is returning to Netflix for a third season, and we are putting together our big preview of season 3. The third season...
Read more

Castlevania Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And More Details You Know Here

Netflix Anish Yadav -
Wallpaper Of The Screen: Castlevania Season 4, So season 1 of their favorite series followed Castlevania season III: Dracula's Curse, which was released in...
Read more

The Stranger Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Details Know

Entertainment Sunidhi -
The Netflix backbone chiller association, The Stranger, relies upon on the radical to use Harlan Coben. It suggests a stranger who exposed a man's...
Read more

Free Rein Season 4: Is It Renewed For Season Release Date And Other Updates!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The season 3 of Free Rein was published on 6 July 2019. Nonetheless, it's a very long wait for fans and viewers who want...
Read more

Kung Fu Panda 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And Everything Here In Quick way!

Entertainment Anish Yadav -
Kung Fu Panda is a series of American Wuxia action-comedy movies. This initial franchise debut in 2008. And until now has two components fall...
Read more

Jack Ryan Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Here Are All The Details You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Ajeet Kumar -
Amazon renewed this show in April 2019, for its second season in April 2019 that came on 31st October 2019. Amazon again renewed the...
Read more

The Expanse Season 5: The Web Series Was Canceled And Was Later Picked Up Release Date Updates?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
James SA expanse of this net best series depending on the Carrie Book set. Hawk Osby and Mark Fergus made it. The web series...
Read more

Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Updates

TV Series Sakshi Gupta -
After getting achievement in season one and getting exceptional IMDB critiques of 8/10, the 'rising of the shield hero season 2" is renewed. The...
Read more
© World Top Trend