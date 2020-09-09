White Lines Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Some Latest Update

- Advertisement -

Alex Pina established himself as one of the biggest creators working at Netflix after his crime drama Money Heist grew into a global sensation.

Earlier this season, he started follow-up job White Lines, a stylish murder mystery set on the party island of Ibiza, where Manchester resident Zoe Walker flies out to investigate the mysterious death of her brother.

- Advertisement -

It’s a wild ride that sees her learn shocking truths about what her husband got up to in his prime, in addition to matters she never knew about herself.

Considering that the show debuted back in May, fans are wondering whether they can expect more White Lines later on and we now have some answers.

Following Angela Griffin’s remarks earlier this month, her White Lines co-star Daniel Mays has also spoken out about the future of the series.

White Lines Season 2 Release Date

Unfortunately for fans, it seems that White Lines won’t be returning for another season on Netflix.

The series debuted in mid-May of this year and quickly shot into the streamer’s top 10 list in several nations, sticking around for a while.

Yet the streaming service has maintained uncharacteristically silent about the future of the series, prompting its stars to break the news themselves finally.

According to Angela Griffin and Daniel Mays, White Lines has been cancelled after one season, news which came as a surprise to the cast.

Speaking to NME,” Mays stated: “That series did so well… but I do not think it’s going again though, which can be a small catastrophe…we’ve known for two months now.

White Lines Season 2 Cast

Laura Haddock as Zoe Collins

Nuno Lopes as Duarte “Boxer” Silva

Marta Milans as Kika Calafat

Daniel Mays as Marcus Ward

Laurence Fox as David

Angela Griffin as Anna Connor

Juan Diego Botto as Oriol Calafat

Pedro Casablanc as Andreu Calafat

Belén López as Conchita Calafat

Francis Magee as Clint Collins

Tom Rhys Harries as Axel Collins

White Lines Season 2 Storyline

The first coming of this thriller of White Lines finished pleasantly, where Anna implemented Axel so she can stop him from advising the fact that Marcus they used to share the bed.

As stated by the castings which are returning, there is absolutely no piece of information likewise what the storyline will be in a different part that’s additionally not supported. So we as a whole are unconscious in which the next section will direct.

White Lines Season 2 Trailer