White Lines Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All The Latest News

White Lines was pinpointed, so there will be no second season of this suspense collection. The Netflix series revolves around finding a girl who murdered her brother 20 years following his disappearance.

Laura Haddock, Nuno Lopes, Daniel Mayes, Marta Milne, Juan Diego, Botto Lawrence, Fox Angela, and Griffin Pedro celebrity in the Netflix series. The very first 10-episode season was released by the streaming agency in May.

White Lines Season 2 Cast And Plot

- Advertisement -

Now that it is case closed onto the show’s central whodunit narrative, the management things could make another batch of episodes would truly be anyone’s guess.

Maybe Zoe will have a backseat next time around, in favor of refocusing on another of the show’s larger-than-life personalities – there certainly are plenty to choose from! But if we were to pick up where things left off, we would expect the following titles to return:

Laura Haddock, Nuno Lopes, Daniel Mays, Marta Milans, Juan Diego Botto, Pedro Casablanc, Belén López, Angela Griffin, Laurence Fox, Tallulah Evans.

We could also see Tom Rhys Harries on the bill once again, should more flashback scenes of Axel be a part of this continued story. Cel Spellman (who played the younger version of Marcus) and Kassius Nelson (young Anna) would also be essential for any trips back to yesteryear.

Having said all that, it might also be potential for White Lines to offer up an entirely new storyline next time around, contrary to the same bonkers Ibiza background. It’s pure speculation at this point, but, with this show, it seems like anything you can…

White Lines boasted both a Spanish and British casting director, also has been the vision of both Left Bank Pictures (The Crown, Quiz) boss Andy Harries and Vancouver Media’s (La Casa de Papel) Álex Pina.

White Lines Season 2 Release Date

Unfortunately for fans, it seems that White Lines will not be returning for another season on Netflix.

The series debuted in mid-May of the year and quickly shot into the streamer’s top 10 list in many countries, sticking out.

Yet the streaming agency has kept uncharacteristically quiet about the series’s future, prompting its stars to break the information themselves finally.

According to Angela Griffin and Daniel Mays, White Lines was cancelled after a single season, news that came as a surprise to the cast.

Speaking to NME, Mays stated: “That show did okay… but I do not think that it’s going again however, which can be a bit of a tragedy…we have known for 2 weeks now.

“All of us just took it as read, all the actors, it was going to go again since it was clearly number one on Netflix’s ratings for a lot of months and it moved over Europe and the entire world and did so well.

“If ever there was a hit, this was it, but for that reason, they’re not renewing it.”

His words echo those of co-star Angela Griffin, who’d previously speculated that White Lines was completed for good.

According to The Sun, during an Internet Q&A for the West End’s Theatre Royal Haymarket, she stated: “Will there be a succession 2 of White Lines? I don’t think so.

“I wish there was it’s very silent on the White Lines hotline. My gut feeling is that it had been left in a location where it is nicely tied up.”

White Lines Season 2: Trailer

Hold your banana ships, people, because it is way too soon for any of that, considering we’re still waiting for confirmation which more White Lines are coming our way.

But make sure you bookmark this page since we’ll be bringing you all the latest news and announcements as they happen…

White Lines is available on Netflix.

