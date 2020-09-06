Home Entertainment White Lines Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Latest...
White Lines Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Latest Update

By- Badshah Dhiraj
White Lines is a British-Spanish mystery thriller series. It’s created by Álex Pina and debuted on Netflix on 15 May 2020. White Lines is said to be a self-indulgent tangle of mystery and has mostly received mixed reviews.

White lines revolve around Zoe Walker, whose brother Axel is located dead 20 years after going missing while working as a DJ in Ibiza. She then decides to go to that place to unravel this mystery.

By the conclusion of this first year, the killer was revealed. But will the story continue in season 2? Will it be back again on Netflix? This is the matter hovering on our heads.

White Lines Season 2 Release Date

For the time being, we do not have any confirmation about the string returning for a second season. Netflix has not revived it. But that’s not an issue as Netflix usually takes few weeks to few months for hammering the series, based upon its viewing figures.

If White Lines does get renewed for season 2, we could expect it to emerge in summertime 2021 on Netflix. As we know, films and TV productions have been closed down because of coronavirus pandemic. So it’ll take a while for those constraints to be raised. So until then, we can only hope for it to get revived early.

White Lines Season 2 Cast

In case White Lines was to reunite for another season, we could expect it to pick up where things left off. So we can expect the following names to reunite –

Laura Haddock as Zoe Collins, Nuno Lopes as Duarte “Boxer” Silva, Daniel Mays as Marcus Ward, Marta Milan’s as Kika Calafat, Juan Diego Botto as Oriol Calafat, Pedro Casablanca as Andreu Calafat, Belén López as Conchita Calafat, and Angela Griffin as Anna Connor.

If more flashbacks scenes are shown for any trips back to the past, we could anticipate Tom Rhys Harries back as Axel Collins, Cel Spellman as youthful Marcus, and Kassius Nelson as young Anna.

White Lines Season 2 Plot

By the end of season 1, we must understand that Axel’s friends Anna and Marcus committed the crime of murdering him 20 decades back.

So season 2 will cope with Zoe eventually gaining peace from all of this. But she has to choose now between returning home to her family at Manchester or staying behind in Ibiza with Boxer.

White Lines Season 2 Trailer

Badshah Dhiraj
