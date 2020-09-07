White Lines Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Latest News

- Advertisement -

White Lines is a British-Spanish mystery thriller series. It’s made by Álex Pina and surfaced on Netflix on 15 May 2020. White Lines is said to be a self-indulgent tangle of the puzzle and contains mostly received mixed reviews.

White lines revolve around Zoe Walker, whose brother Axel is found dead 20 years after going missing while working as a DJ in Ibiza. She then decides to go to that place to unravel this puzzle.

By the conclusion of the first season, the killer has been revealed. But will the story continue in season 2? Will it be back on Netflix? This is the matter hovering on our minds.

White Lines Season 2 Release Date

As we probably are aware, the series has been revived by Netflix. Along these lines at the moment, there is no official declaration made concerning the release of the film.

White Lines Season 2 Cast

If White Lines were to return for another season, we could expect it to find out where things left off. So we can expect the following names to reunite –

Laura Haddock as Zoe Collins, Nuno Lopes as Duarte “Boxer” Silva, Daniel Mays as Marcus Ward, Marta Milan’s as Kika Calafat, Juan Diego Botto as Oriol Calafat, Pedro Casablanca as Andreu Calafat, Belén López as Conchita Calafat, and Angela Griffin as Anna Connor.

If more flashbacks scenes are shown for some trips back to the past, we can expect Tom Rhys Harries back as Axel Collins, Cel Spellman as young Marcus, and Kassius Nelson as youthful Anna.

White Lines Season 2 Plot

By the end of season 1, we got to understand that Axel’s friends Anna and Marcus committed the offence of killing him 20 decades ago.

So season 2 will cope with Zoe finally gaining peace from all of this. But she has to choose now between returning home to her family in Manchester or staying behind in Ibiza with Boxer. There is still a lot of stories to tell, so we need to wait to get additional information on that.

What’s Update On Its Filming

An additional sign of expectation! In February 2020, the Mallorca Daily Bulletin demonstrated that neighbourhood supervisors and officials were at the place to test areas for the show’s second season. The very first run of the show White Lines was shot in Ibiza and Mallorca, a close-by island, which implies the second season’s filming will be done in that area.

