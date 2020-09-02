Home In News While New Cases Are Finally Subsiding In Hotspots Like California Florida
While New Cases Are Finally Subsiding In Hotspots Like California Florida

By- Akanksha Ranjan
While new cases are finally subsiding in previous hotspots like California and Florida,

adhering to coronavirus safety guidelines remains as important as ever.

Experts have found that indoor parties should be avoided if possible as the action tends to be a breeding ground for coronavirus transmission.

Though the coronavirus remains an ongoing concern across many parts of the country,

the good news is that the number of new infections is starting to in preceding hotspots.

In Florida, for example, the number of new coronavirus cases this past weekend fell below 2,000 over 24 hours.

The last time Florida saw a guess that low was through the first week of June.

Still, there’s no denying that we’re not anywhere close to moving past the coronavirus.

And especially with kids returning to college, and of course non-essential businesses are opening back up, the capacity for another wave is real.

What is more, the arrival of fall and the approaching flu season could cause a substantial spike in coronavirus infections.

light of that, Dr Anthony Fauci recently listed eight activities men and women should avoid for now.

And though a number of the entries on the list look obvious, the fact that people are still arguing against wearing masks

underscores the importance of carrying these suggestions seriously.

Fauci’s listing of activities to avoid include the following:

Indoor gatherings
Outdoor gatherings

Bars
Restaurants
Air traveling

Public transportation
Going to the gym

The first thing is especially worth focusing on given that indoor parties are the cause of many spreader events.

This is likely because people at indoor gatherings perhaps feel a false sense of safety

and therefore opt to be lenient when it comes to adhering to basic safety guidelines such as mask-wearing, social distancing, and proper hygiene.

“People don’t consider it in precisely the same manner as the (President) Trump rally in Tulsa,”

Dr Peter Chin-Hong advised the USA Today this week,”a lot of folks on the beach or at the pubs, but these tiny events include up to a great deal. It is just invisible.”

Driving the point home, you might remember that Maryland Governor Larry Hogan back in July stated that 67 percent of men and women who tested positive for

the coronavirus in the nation had attended a family gathering or a house party.

The coronavirus, it’s worth mentioning, has been found to spread indoors quite readily when there’s poor ventilation.

“We will need to cover just a little bit more attention today to the recirculation of air indoors,” Fauci stated last month,”which tells you that mask-wearing inside

when you’re in a situation like that’s as significant as wearing masks when you’re outside dealing with

those that you don’t know where they came from or who they are.”

With the Labor Day weekend right around the corner, people will need to remember

that basic coronavirus safety precautions such as social distancing and wearing a mask is equally as crucial as ever.

In News Akanksha Ranjan -
