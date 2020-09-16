- Advertisement -

Which Cards compete with the Amex Gold

Which Cards As referred to in advance, the Amex Gold’s $250 annual rate locations it between mid-tier and top rate-stage cards. However, even though there’s no direct comparison at the annual charge front, there are numerous playing cards that offer similar bonus classes and perks.

One of the most apparent comparisons is the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, with a $ ninety-five annual rate and 2x earnings on all eating (and travel) purchases. We fee Chase points at 2 cents apiece (identical as Amex factors) so that you’re looking at a powerful return of 4% with the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card versus eight% with the Amex Gold on dining purchases. And even as the charge is lower, the Sapphire Preferred does not provide annual announcement credits as the Amex Gold does.

On the top rate give up, the Chase Sapphire Reserve merits a mention, because it becomes formerly the reigning champ for the highest return on eating spending with a 3x earning price. But the Amex Gold now tops that card’s 6% return, as does the Citi Prestige® Card with 5x on eating (even though the Citi Prestige comes with a high $495 annual fee and awards much less-valuable ThankYou factors).

The Chase Sapphire Reserve additionally has a $550 annual rate, but, as you would expect, it gives extensively extra perks than the Amex Gold, consisting of a $three . The facts for the Citi Prestige Card has been gathered independently with the aid of The Points Guy. The card info on this web page has now not been reviewed or furnished by using the cardboard provider.