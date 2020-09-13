Where Is ‘Virgin River’ Filmed? Get an Inside Look at the Real Places Shown by Netflix

- Advertisement -

The first season of Virgin River released on Netflix in December 2019. The series was an immediate success, causing it to be renewed for season 2 shortly after its release. Season 3 is reportedly in the works. Fans fell in love with the town itself, and want to know where the show is filmed. Virgin River has all the makings for the ultimate relaxation watch: a storybook romance, Hallmark-level drama, along with a quaint yet comfy background. If you can look beyond Mel and Jack’s clear chemistry (it’s hard, we know), you’ll be fulfilled with sweeping views of redwood trees and neighboring mountain ranges, together with local principles such as Jack’s pub and Doc Mullins’ clinic. The gorgeous scenery alone may inspire some fans to some to take a trip out west in hopes of experiencing the city’s charm in actual life, but that begs the question: Is Virgin River an actual location?

Before the show’s release, the writer of the Virgin River book series, Robyn Carr, confirmed that the show is merely a figment of their imagination. “It’s idealized, it’s utopian, it is the perfect small town. People constantly write and say,’ Where is it? I would like to go there,’ and now I have to remind them that it simply exists in our hearts and minds,” she told Entertainment Weekly. In her eyes, the Virgin River can be just about anywhere if you try hard enough: “But to further that notion, we can have that sense of community in our neighborhood or church or school group or community center or library institution. We all must do is try to make it.”

In this video, Carr describes the Virgin River as”a character” since everyone in the fictional town needs to “reply upon each other”

The Virgin River, a town of just 600 people, that Carr generated in the publications and TV show is set in northern California – but Netflix is not faithful to the Golden State for filming purposes. The show is filmed in Vancouver and select places in British Columbia, such as Snug Cove at Bowen Island, Burnaby, or Port Coquitlam, as revealed by Country Living.

The outside of Jack’s Bar, that’s the town’s unofficial meeting place, is allegedly Watershed Grill at Brackendale, located north of Vancouver on the Squamish River. All interior displays, however, are shot at a nearby studio.

Another town landmarks – Doc’s practice, Mel’s cottage, and Paige’s Bikeway – are located throughout the Vancouver region. The scenes in Doc’s clinic are allegedly filmed at an actual home at the historic Queen’s Park New Westminster, that was later listed for about $ 2.3 million.

It’s important to be aware the Virgin River is an actual body of water from the United States -a small tributary of the Colorado River. Technically speaking, that means that you may go to the Virgin River. but without Jack, Mel, and everything else that makes the show what it’s.

