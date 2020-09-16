Home TV Series Netflix When is Riverdale Season 5 released on Netflix?
When is Riverdale Season 5 released on Netflix?

By- Anand mohan
Riverdale is an American drama teenager series and it is a tongue-in-cheek tv match whose assumption is based on the popular Archie comic book. With four seasons currently under its franchise, Riverdale has been upgraded for a fifth year.

Riverdale is a complete binge-worthy series and you’ll be hooked onto it for sure. Its darker take on the beloved Archie comics supplies you with a large dose of suspense, thriller, and murder mysteries frequently and the mysterious air it carries about the city folklores creates its plotline incredibly intriguing.

Produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, Riverdale explores the lives of figures of this little town of Riverdale that has a lot of darkness concealed beneath its quiet and unsuspecting demeanor. The first period of Riverdale premiered on January 26, 2017.

Continue reading to know more about the fifth season of Riverdale, which we have covered for you.

Riverdale Season 5: Who’ll be understood in the cast?

Riverdale Season 5 is formally happening for a fifth year. KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, and Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge will make a return.

Cole Sprouse’s return as Jughead Jones remains not supported as it’s been suggested he might have left the show.

Riverdale year 5: How will the storyline unfold?

It has been hinted that there will be a big-time jump in the fifth season of Riverdale and it is going to fast forwards it to 4-5 years for Archie and his group.

Riverdale Season 5: Release Date

The show was upgraded to get a fifth year by the CW at the start of the year-round the Riverdale spin-off, Katy Keene.

The launch date has not yet been shown as of now as the creation is currently below a halt. The fifth season will have a total of 22 episodes on Netflix such as other seasons. We hope it’ll reach out to displays shortly.

