When Is Hunters season 2 Released On Amazon Prime Video? Who Is In The Cast?

So the wait is over, following six months the most adored Amazon Prime series renewal is here. Yes, Hunter is back with Season 2, and it is official. In August 2020 this series was renewed Hunters Season 2.

The release date of Season 2 isn’t out yet because the shooting of this series hasn’t begun yet. As we all know, because of the Coronavirus, everything is becoming delayed, and the shooting can be delayed due to this. So we can expect it to be released in 2021 rather than in 2020.

Hunters, created by David Weil, is an American drama internet television show released on Amazon Prime Video on February 21, 2020. Genre is a Conspiracy thriller, Black humor, and Period drama. In the first season, there was a total of 10 episodes.

Assess the official renewal of the Hunters Season 2 article in their official twitter handle

*record scratch* *freeze frame* You heard it here first. #HuntersTV will be back for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/qGMrES4BKW — Hunters (@huntersonprime) August 3, 2020

When is Hunters season 2 released on Amazon Prime Video?

Hunters were renewed for a second season in August 2020, though there’s no news yet regarding filming or release dates.

Series creator David Weil commented about the show’s renewal: “I am beyond thankful to Jen and the Amazon family for their continued extraordinary aid of Hunters.”

“Coupled with our magnificent cast, incredible team, and brilliant authors and producers, I am more excited than ever to discuss the next chapter of this Hunters saga together with the entire world,” he further added.

Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said, “With Hunters, David Weil’s bold vision and fearless imagination powered a thrilling, twisty, action-packed first time that participated Prime Video customers around the globe.

“We’re thrilled that David, Jordan along with the Hunters will probably be back with us to get longer.”

Hunters Season 2 cast

Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Lena Olin, Saul Rubinek, Carol Kane, Josh Radnor, Greg Austin, Tiffany Boone, Louis Ozawa, Kate Mulvany, Dylan Baker, and Al Pacino. These are some names of the cast who played the main characters in the series.

Hunter Season 2 Plot

This series is twisted across many of actual Nazi hunters through the years, but not especially representing some of them.

It also covers a vast colony of Nazi hunters residing in New York City in 1977 who finds out that offenders from the Nazi war are creating a conspiracy to get a Fourth Reich in the U.S.

Also, it lights on the discovery of Operation Paperclip, the U.S. government functioning, and transferring many German scientists where many of them were Nazis into the U.S.