What To Expect From The Show About Scam 1992

By- Badshah Dhiraj
For the lover of shares and web series, Sony LIV is bringing a promising series based on real-life episodes. ‘Scam 1992‘ is a show that offers insight about the episode of Harshad Mehta, who orchestrated the infamous scam of the Indian Stock Market. The trailer is currently causing ripples of hype in the happens of the emerging Indian web series industry. The series will comprise Pratik Gandhi from the lead character with Shreya Dhawanthary and Sharib Hashmi from the supporting characters. Sony LIV has done a commendable job in creating the trailer engaging and hype-building.

The 1992 Indian stock market scam is the biggest scam of its kind in India. The fraud was the foundation of many changes in the Indian stock market. It also made the market and banks prioritize online transactions. The main accused of this scam, Harshad Mehta, single-handedly orchestrated each of the strings to dupe Indian banks and the stock market. The consequence of the fraud has been a loss of greater than $1000 crores (around $130 million) in market capitalization. Sony LIV tries to bring the essence of the fraud to the general crowd with their show.

‘Scam 1992′ Sony LIV release date is presently not disclosed officially. However, from what we have observed so far, Sony releases their trailers a few weeks before the actual release. For that reason, it’s highly probable that’Scam 1992’ will release in the first week of September 2020. If you’re also awaiting the release of the web collection, mark the calendars now. September is sailing towards us quickly, and so is the release of ‘Scam 1992’.

The official release date of ‘Scam 1992’ web show is still public. However, we have some details about the plot, cast, and behind the scenes info regarding ‘Scam 1992′ out of Sony LIV insiders. If you want to know more about the plot before you see the internet series, you can refer to a book by Debashis Basu and Sucheta Dalal. The name of this book is the Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away.’ Sucheta Dalal is a Padma Shri winner business journalist, and her husband, Debashis Basu, can also be a veteran business analyst. The couple’s work from the book is commendable. That means you can read the book to get an idea about what to expect from the show. Additionally, reading the book will even keep you a step ahead of the spoiler military.

There’s some information regarding the supporting cast from Hansal Mehta, the director. You can expect veteran actors like Satish Kaushik, Rajat Kapoor, and KK Raina in some crucial roles. Even though Anant Mahadevan, Lalit Parimoo, and Nikhil Dwivedi also discuss the display in the Internet show. In general, the ‘Scam 1992’ looks quite promising, and we’re eagerly waiting for the audience to make their final verdict.

Badshah Dhiraj
