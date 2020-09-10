What To Expect From Space Force Season 2

- Advertisement -

Netflix has reportedly renewed Space Force for season 2. Netflix is the source of the report, together with the website saying that “Space Force, among Netflix’s most contentious comedy series, has allegedly been renewed for another season. This news comes from a source of ours that has been demonstrated to be credible. They previously told us that Netflix’s Warrior Nun, Ozark, and Fate: A Winx Saga have all been revived. Netflix has already confirmed that Ozark has been renewed.” Word of Space Force’s renewal may be somewhat shocking to some fans, as the show had a lukewarm response from critics and seemed to come and go rather quickly.

On the other hand, Space Force did debut well, quickly shooting into the top of Netflix’s Top 10 in the US on its premiere weekend, and staying at that top 10 lineups for a reasonably good clip. The caveat to that, nevertheless, is that a Netflix show’ achievement is typically measured in the sum of lasting social media buzz it generates – and – Space Force has developed little to none. There aren’t a lot of clips or memes from the series going viral on social networking, and word-of-mouth has not made it a”mainstream” breakthrough – even with the extremely limited content choices during the coronavirus pandemic.

This season 2 renewal might still be another show of (over)confidence by Netflix; this season 2 greenlight your best incentive. We’ve had to remember that Space Force season 1 is still available. Now that viewers know another season is coming, it’ll be interesting to see if there’s an uptick in opinions on the first season.

The Steve Carell-led humor series carries a farcical look at the most recent branch of the US army, Space Force, and the attempts to understand what this vague department is and what its mission will be. The show turned out to be of a scathing indictment of military operations under the current administration, and much more a tale about the many bits of and employees that have to come together to make America’s best achievements happen. As we mentioned in our official Space Force inspection:

“Space Force is delightfully ridiculous, a comedic light that appears in the perfect time. The satire is welcome humor, poking fun at the idea that the United States authorities aim to convert soldiers into space-faring crime-fighters. Admittedly, the parodies are somewhat too on-the-nose occasionally, removing the suspension of fact some might expect while they put on a movie or TV series. Even then, that is something which speaks volumes to the world we live in, instead of the quality of the programming itself.”

Space Force is now streaming on Netflix.

