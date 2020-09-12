What To Expect From It’s Okay To Not Be Okay Be Season 2

- Advertisement -

It’s Okay Not to Be Okay Season 1 dropped its finale on August 9 and now fans are questioning on Season 2 and its own making. The South Korean romantic TV series It is Okay Not to Be Okay starring Kim Soo-Hyun, Seo Ye-Ji, and Oh Jung-Se is highly believed to return for Season 2.

It’s Ok to Not Be Ok consisted of 16 episodes. The show endowed the audiences with a sense of closure as they watched Kim Soo-Hyun’s personality Moon Gang-the overcoming his fears for the butterflies.

It is Okay to Not Be Okay also watched Seo Ye-Ji’s personality as Ko Moon-young releasing a novel that differs from her gloomy themed tales together with Sang Tae. Even Oh Jung-she’s personality Moon Sang Tae’s dream of taking a road trip with no responsibilities on his shoulders was fulfilled.

Is there some hope for It’s Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2? 1 scene that provides clarity that the show may be back in the future see the trio collecting at the same podium for the next season was Moon fighter go their separate ways. But nothing official on it has been revealed yet.

The actor Park Kyu-young, that played the role of Nam Ju-ri in It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, recently had an interview with Xportsnews. She said (via Soompi) on Kim Soo-Hyun, “His vitality is actually terrific. I have noticed his dramas from even before I debuted, and I was worried and anxious about the way our teamwork could be. I asked him about a lot of things I had been curious about, and he made working together quite comfy, so I’m thankful.”

The first episode of It’s Okay to Not Be Ok Season 1 started airing on June 20 this season. It fell its finale on August 9. The Korean drama show is known for finishing after one time as they conclude all storylines and tie the loose ends.

Likewise, all the characters in It is Okay Not to Be Okay treated themselves at the end of the show with the lead characters confessing their love for one another. Thus, many enthusiasts think that It is Okay to Not Be Okay might not be renewed for Season 2.

