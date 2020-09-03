What To Expect From “Desert One” Documentary

- Advertisement -

Nineteen-year-old Sgt. Kevin Harmening had never heard of Iran when he Heard he Had Been headed into the U.S. Embassy in Tehran as a Marine Security Guard in 1979.

Originally expecting a mission to the U.S. Embassy in Germany, Harmening visited the library to learn more about his destination.

“I thought a little bit to myself,’ Wow, I’m going into a dangerous place but I have been educated, I’m a Marine, I’m a young guy,”’ Harmening told Military Times. “You do not get trained to four months later get caught and held for 444 days.”

On Nov. 4, 1979, Harmening was in the U.S. Embassy in Tehran when Iranian protesters stormed the building and captured him and almost 100 other people in what is known as the Iranian hostage crisis.

In an attempt to rescue 52 American hostages, then-President Jimmy Carter approved a covert mission between elements in the Navy, Army, Air Force and Marines.

However, the operation – called Operation Eagle Claw – was unsuccessful and aborted.

Now, an upcoming documentary directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Barbara Kopple is examining each step of the assignment with commentary from Harmening and other hostages, Iranian hostage-takers, support members who participated in Operation Eagle Claw, Carter and other management officials.

“Desert One” also includes satellite telephone recordings of Carter speaking with military leaders throughout the mission that have never been released until now.

“It finally tells the story by a lot of facets,” retired Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Richard”Taco” Sanchez told Military Times. “I think people can look at it and go,’Now I better understand.’ Since there were many years afterwards we could say nothing.”

“There are things that we who flew the operation did not know until I saw the movie, of what Carter was doing and such,” said Sanchez, who was then a staff sergeant assigned to the 8th Special Operations Squadron.

The assignment took a minimum of six functional helicopters. However, to be safe, two have been added. A total of eight Navy RH-53D helicopters would release from the aircraft carrier Nimitz, which was set from the Arabian Sea.

The helicopters would then rendezvous with six C-130 aircraft from Oman in a salt flat called Desert One approximately 200 kilometers from Tehran.

From that point, rescue teams could board the helicopters and go to a mountain location just outside of Tehran before quietly driving to the Embassy in trucks, retired Army Lt. Gen. William”Jerry” Boykin – then a major and Delta Force member – recounted in the film.

The objective, Boykin said, was to find the hostages and take them to a nearby football field, where they’d connect with all the aquariums and evacuate.

“The helicopters would land in the football stadium next door,” Boykin said. “We would blow a hole in the wall of the Embassy, get those hostages. Go into the soccer stadium, load up them, and we’d all take off.”

“So that was the plan,” he said.

Although those chosen to prepare for the mission suspected there was some significance to the hostage crisis, it was not until April 23, 1980, that then-Maj. Gen. James Vaught confirmed the aim was to bring the American hostages back to the U.S.

“When Vaught explained that – you talk about American pride, it was off the series,” Sanchez said. “Everybody knew we had one mission and we were going to make it happen.”

On April 24they were given the green light.

“President Carter came across the satellite radio said,’ it is a move. Godspeed and also bring the hostages house’ That was your final and final pep talk before we took off,” Sanchez said.

The film then details how the mission went awry, using animation to illustrate various mishaps at Desert One. To begin with, mechanical difficulties plagued one of those helicopters, and then another encountered a dust storm, even preventing them from arriving at Desert One.

That meant the assignment was down to six aquariums – a few still believed sufficient for operational achievement.

However, when another helo endured a hydraulic difficulty, the mission was aborted and planned to try it the following day were pencilled in.

As one of the helicopters repositioned itself for refuelling, but a”brownout” from swirling sand caused the helicopter to veer off course and crash right into a C-130 aircraft.

A total of eight U.S. service members died.

“It wasn’t until all of the planes got on the floor in Oman that we knew which team was missing and that in the team,” Sanchez said. “We had to do a headcount, which is the toughest headcount you will ever do in your life.

“You sit right down and then it hits you: we failed. We left 52 American hostages in Iran, and eight of our brothers.”

Three Marines were missing during the mission: Sgt. John D. Harvey, Cpl. George N. Holmes, Jr., and Staff Sgt. Dewey L. Johnson. So were five airmen: Capt. Richard L. Bakke, Capt. Harold L. Lewis, Tech. Sgt. Joel C. Mayo, Capt. Lynn D. McIntosh, and Capt. Charles T. McMillan II.

Among the movie’s most gruesome aspects include the vision of charred bodies at the scene of the accident.

“I did not enjoy the entire body,” Sanchez explained. “That is a tough piece for me personally because I know every one of them.”

Although Kopple acknowledged the unsettling nature of this scene, she stands with her decision to include it in the film.

“If you do not see it, then you don’t believe it, you let it go,” Kopple informed Military Times. “We can’t sanitize what’s occurred. People must be aware of the harsh, raw reality in order to understand how important it is for the men and women that were eager to sacrifice their own lives for what they thought in.”

Despite the catastrophe, Operation Eagle Claw was the impetus for several critical changes across specific surgeries, such as paving the way for the creation of U.S. Special Operations Command in 1987.

“Out of the ashes came the phoenix,” Sanchez explained. “I could tell you unequivocally, there’s no doubt in anyone’s mind that was on that assignment – had we succeeded, there would be no specific operations… nothing which we see now.”

Furthermore, the survivors of this mission pledged to encourage the 17 children who lost their fathers during Eagle Claw. This initiative led to the arrival of their Special Operations Warrior Foundation, that has since financed the education of nearly 900 American children who have lost parents assigned to SOCOM.

The operation also functioned as a measure of expectation for those hostages, who heard about the attempted assignment two months after the fact, Harmening said, when a sports paper given to the captives included a letter-to-the-editor referencing those who died in the rescue attempt.

“There was more than just a little bit of an element of success in the area of the rescue mission,” Harmening said. “And that was the fact that when we learned they had attempted despite the tragedy in the desert. That gave us the expectation, allowed us to withstand another eight months.”

Despite the over 50,000″Welcome House” letters Hermening received labelling the hostages”heroes,” he doesn’t view it like that.

“We weren’t heroes, we were just victims of circumstances,” Harmening said.

“We were there doing our job, and we got swept up in poor circumstance. … There were heroes from the hostage crisis, and they were both the eight men whose bodies were left behind.”

“Desert One” is scheduled for an Aug. 21 release in more than 100 theatres across the U.S. An on-demand digital release can be slated for Sept. 4 to different platforms, including Apple TV+, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube and much more.

