What Time Will ‘Alexa & Katie’ Season 4 Be on Netflix?

By- Naveen Yadav
We are less than 24-hours from the premiere of their final eight episodes of Alexa & Katie on Netflix. Before this month, Fuller House introduced its final episode, and Alexa & Katie will bid farewell to their ardent fanbase. The final batch of episodes are referred to as”Part 4″ or”the second half of Season 3,” but many fans have understandably been calling it Season 4, which means that’s what we’ll proceed within this article.

What time does Netflix launch new displays? What time will Alexa & Katie Season 4 be on Netflix? Here’s everything you need to know.

WHEN IS THE ALEXA AND KATIE SEASON 4 RELEASE DATE?

The last eight episodes of Alexa & Katie premiere Saturday, June 13 on Netflix.

WHAT TIME DOES NETFLIX RELEASE NEW SHOWS?

Netflix typically releases new episodes at 3:00 a.m. ET/12:00 a.m. PT.

WHAT TIME WILL ALEXA AND KATIE SEASON 4 COME OUT ON NETFLIX?

Netflix is based on Los Gatos, California, therefore Alexa and Katie Season 4 (aka Part 4) should be available to stream at midnight. Pacific Standard Time (3:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time). If the clock strikes noon (or 3:00 a.m. for folks on the East Coast) and you also don’t find the brand new episodes on Netflix, give it a moment and then hit refresh.

Netflix will THERE BE A SEASON 5 OF ALEXA AND KATIE?

Nope. Technically, there won’t even be a fourth season! In February of 2019, Netflix renewed the series for a third (and since it turns out final) season, which was split into two eight-episode installments. Part 3 was established on December 30, 2019, while Part 4 (the latest batch of episodes) will launch June 13, 2020.

