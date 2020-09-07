What Is Outlander Season 6 filming preparation happening?

- Advertisement -

The new evidence that we have now is courtesy of star John Bell (Young Ian), who posted on Instagram he is searching for the new season – and getting his hair with each other to emulate the present appearance of Young Ian. This is a personality using a totally-unique look and backstory at the moment, given that he has that Highlander history combined with what he learned during his period with the Mohawk. We’re certain there will be some time spent on the latter during Outlander season 6 – we must get this to know better where he is coming from.

With Bell beginning to get ready to film again, we have to imagine that we’ll see a lot of news about season 6 over the weeks to come. With that being said, this is likely going to be one of the hardest filming seasons that the series has ever had. There’ll probably be a good deal of scenes with only a tiny handful of extras and limited control due to this global health catastrophe. They may have to change the specific story parts to create filming feasible, but we don’t wish to read too into anything at the moment. It’s still early, and there are a lot of details to be unearthed.

This appearance will take the time to get right. It is only Day 1 so far. He has not said how many times it will take. Nonetheless, it tells us that he’s preparing to get back on set. This is excellent news for everybody, as it implies filming must begin shortly.