We're Here Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, HBO's Decision The Expected Storyline For Netflix?

By- Alok Chand
Here’s an HBO’s documentary series on incorporating former”Rupaul’s Drag Race” contestants Bob and Drag queen, Shangela and Eureka O’Hara. The first season of the show premier on 23 April 2020.

We’re Here Season 2

The show is a creation of Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram. The series is about the trio of drag queens who travel across the US to sponsor small city residents.

To take part in one might only drag displays. The show comes with an approval rating of 83% and 8/10 on Rotten Tomatoes.

We Are Here Season 2 Release Date.

In a piece of news that send fans of the show into a frenzy. HBO, on 5 June, announced that the series has renewed for part two. The network promotes the renewal at a heartfelt on Instagram.

The article amidst the nationwide protest against police brutality. Meanwhile, pandemic conditions will also affect a delay in the launch of the second season of this series.

The Expected Storyline For We’re Here Season 2

The show will last to show the event the travel of trio drag queens. Who will continue travelling across the nation and uplifting the quer community? Though till now, there is no disclosure concerning the places they will see.

