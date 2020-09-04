Wentworth Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!

- Advertisement -

When it comes to prison play, Wentworth is on top to rock your world with tricks and fights. So, to bewitch you again, the prison drama goes back with Wentworth Season 8. You might have seen new faces in the last couple of episodes but consider us, the play will increase its intensity in the next phase, Wentworth Season 8 Episode 7. The series debuted back in July 2020 and seized many hearts by introducing new prisoners with profound and dark motives. Not just had the series left its great impact on tv broadcaster, but also, it ranked in the top 50 TV shows on Netflix.

Wentworth, made by Reg Watson, David Hannam, and Lara Radulovich, is a prison-drama show on Foxtel. Initially, it followed Bea Smith’s (Danielle Cormack) life in prison. After trying to kill her husband, then she had been delivered to Wentworth. There she fought to blend in her new lifestyle. However, as the series progressed, it concentrated more on the ensemble cast and Bea living and earning a high prison rank.

WENTWORTH SEASON 8 EPISODE 7: WHAT WILL HAPPEN NEXT?

In the past episode titled”Fugitive,” Marie Winters struggles for Reb Keane if Cynthia Rattray sexually assaulted her. It resulted in forming a strong bond between Marie and Reb. But, Reb was concealing something from Lou Kelly. Meanwhile, Will Jackson figured out that Ann Reynolds was attempting to replace him out of his governor’s place, and Vera Bennett knew everything from the start. As the show evolved, Wentworth gets ready for Joan Ferguson’s return. But not everybody persuades that she has lost her memory. However, Jake Stewart considers that she’s not lying.

While everybody was trying to figure out Joan’s present mental health concurrently, Allie Novak was torturing Marie to find the advice about Ruby Mitchell’s disappearance. However, Marie wasn’t lying as she does not know how Ruby suddenly disappeared from Wentworth. Meanwhile, things got more intense if Rita bids to rescue her sister while after her captors.

PEACE WOULD DESTROY IN THE NEXT EPISODE

As you know, Will has found that Ann was trying to grab his occupation in the previous chapter. It could soon increase the tension one of the Wentworth’s staff. Further, it might take a new lead to a heated battle between Will and Ann. Apart from the employees, the prisoner would not remain in peace for long.

As you know, Reb’s secret would soon disclose, and it might raise disputes and insecurity between Reb and Lou. Meanwhile, the Allie Novak eventually deals with Ferguson. However, this confrontation could bring a lot of memory, that would leave Allie at the brink to break.

WENTWORTH SEASON 8 EPISODE 7: RELEASE DATE!

Wentworth Season 8 Episode 7 titled”Battle Lines” has been scheduled to air next week. That means the seventh episode would air on September 8, Tuesday, on Foxtel. However, digital fans need to wait a little more. Since Netflix generally picks the series after it wraps up airing on Foxtel. Thus, we can anticipate the upcoming season to air on Netflix later this September.

WILL THERE BE WENTWORTH SEASON 9?

Of course! Back in 2019, the community has revived Wentworth for the eighth and the ninth season. However, Wentworth Season 9 would play as an ultimate showdown for the series. The founder and the network decided to wrap-up the figures’ story arc in another season, which is scheduled to broadcast in 2021.