Wentworth Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Many Other Details !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Wentworth Season 8 is back! Fans are happy since the show is now on the air every Tuesday after a long wait of over a single year.

Wentworth Season 8 already aired six episodes between July 28 and September 1. Fans are happy to see the introduction of five new characters, Ann Reynolds (played by Jane Hall), Lou Kelly (Kate Box), Judy Bryant (Vivienne Awosoga), Reb Keane (Zoe Terakes), and Sheila Bausch (Marta Dusseldorp).

Wentworth Season 8 is composed of just 10 episodes. This continuing season will serve as the series’ penultimate season as it was previously announced that the show will end in 2021. Fans are enthusiastic about this notification that Wentworth Season 9 will even take in 2021.

Wentworth Season 8 could have touched the small screens before. However, the making of the penultimate season was somehow affected in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. We’re well aware of how China’s Wuhan emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a worldwide pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry with the unfathomable financial loss. However, Australia is in a manageable situation as compared to the US, India, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, etc..

Wentworth Season 8 Episode 6 titled’ Fugitive’ showed many matters. Fans are surprised seeing Reb is all but sexually attacked by Cynthia when Marie interrupts and fights her off. Marie and Reb begin to bond, all of the whiles Reb is keeping secrets from Lou. Will finds that Ann initially meant to replace him and Vera understood all along so her return to work.

Further, we have seen that Wentworth prepares for Joan’s return, however, are not convinced that she has lost her memory, yet Jake begins to wonder if she is genuine. Allie tortures Marie for information on Ruby’s disappearance, unbeknown to her that Marie has nothing to do with it. Rita makes a desperate bid to rescue her sister if she tracks down her captors, shooting Morelli dead, while Jones manages to escape; Rita persuades Ruby to turn herself in as Rita decides to go on the run.

The following episode (titled Battle Lines) of Wentworth Season 8 is set to broadcast on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to find the latest updates on the Australian television series.

