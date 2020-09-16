Home Top Stories Wentworth Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Detail !!!
Wentworth Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Detail !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Wentworth Season 8 is back! Fans are happy as the series is currently on the air every Tuesday after a long wait of over a single year.

Wentworth Season 8 already aired six episodes between July 28 and September 1. Fans are delighted to see the introduction of five new personalities, Ann Reynolds (played by Jane Hall), Lou Kelly (Kate Box), Judy Bryant (Vivienne Awosoga), Reb Keane (Zoe Terakes), along with Sheila Bausch (Marta Dusseldorp).

Wentworth Season 8 is composed of only ten episodes. This ongoing season will serve as the series’ penultimate season as it was previously announced that the series would end in 2021. Fans are excited with this telling that Wentworth Season 9 will also take in 2021.

Wentworth Season 8 could have touched the tiny screens earlier. But the making of the penultimate season was somehow affected in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. We know how China’s Wuhan emerged coronavirus, and its transmutation into a global epidemic shattered the entire entertainment industry with unfathomable monetary loss. However, Australia is in a manageable situation compared to the US, India, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, etc..

Wentworth Season 8, Episode 6 titled’Fugitive,’ revealed many things. Fans are amazed seeing Reb is all but sexually attacked by Cynthia when Marie interrupts and fights off her. Marie and Reb start to bond, all the while Reb is keeping secrets from Lou. Will finds that Ann initially meant to replace him, and Vera knew everything, so her return to work.

Further, we have noticed that Wentworth prepares for Joan’s return. However, all are not convinced that she has lost her memory. However, Jake begins to wonder whether she is, in fact, genuine. Allie tortures Marie for advice about Ruby’s disappearance, unbeknown that Marie has nothing to do with it. Rita creates a desperate bid to rescue her sister when she tracks her down captors, shooting Morelli dead, while Jones manages to get away; Rita persuades Ruby to flip herself in as Rita decides to go on the run.

The next episode (titled Battle Lines) of Wentworth Season 8 is set to air on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to find the most recent updates on the Australian television series.

