Wentworth Season 8: Netflix Do We Have Any Information To know Release, Cast, Plot And More!

By- Alok Chand
Wentworth season 8: Wentworth is an Australian television prison play program called Wentworth Prison or Wentworth: Redemption. Lara Radulovich, David Hannam, and Reg Watson developed Wentworth. It is based on Reg Watson’s unique concept.

Wentworth Season 8

Its genre is similar to orange is the new Black,’ but Wentworth reveals more facts of what precisely happens behind bars.

This show has received favourable reviews from critics, and it’s the very first episode, with 244000 views, became the most-watched Australian drama series premiere at Foxtel history.

The network has released seven seasons of the show so far. And Foxtel gave the green light into the next Season.

Here’s everything we understand about the upcoming period of Wentworth.

Wentworth Season 8 Release Date: When Will It Air?

An eighth and ninth season was commissioned. The eighth period is set to premiere on 28 July 2020 in Australia and the ninth season in 2021. The ninth Season will probably serve as the final Season to the series, consisting of 10 episodes.
Wentworth season 8 will premiere in September 2020 on Netflix.

Wentworth Season 8 Cast: Who Is Returning From The New Season?

Few of our favourites from previous seasons such as Kate Atkinson as Vera Bennett, Robbie J. Magasiva as Will Jackson, Katrina Milosevic as Susan Jenkins aka Boomer, Kate Jenkinson as Allie Novak, Bernard Curry as Jake Stewart, Leah Purcell as Rita Connors, Susie Porter as Marie Winter, Rarriwuy Hick as Ruby Mitchell, along with Nicole da Silva as Francesca Doyle (Franky) could reunite.

Furthermore, there are three new characters. Kate Box as Lou Kelly, Zoe Terakes as Reb Keane, and Jane Hall since the strict General Manager Ann Reynolds.

Celia Ireland as Elizabeth Birdsworth and Tammy Macintosh since Karen Proctor will not make a return to the new Season.

Wentworth Season 8: What Is Expected To Happen In The New Season?

Wentworth next season will pick up sometime after the siege at the end of Season, where the prisoners and staff are trying hard to rebuild their lives following the assault. The new General Manager deals with the fallout from the siege and Will’s mismanagement of the Prison.

Here are the titles of four Season 8 –episode 1 as resurrection’, episode 2 as’Secrets We Keep’, attack 3 as fallen Angel’, and incident 4 as revenge’.

 

Alok Chand

