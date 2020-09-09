- Advertisement -

Waze now supports a remarkably useful Google Maps attribute, the ability to program a drive on the desktop computer,

Waze

- Advertisement -

save it, then beam it on to a Android or iOS device.

Waze, the other popular Google navigation app, keeps getting better like its own Google Maps sibling. Both apps offer great experiences and have plenty of fans.

Google Maps packs added features that permit you to find places of interest around you, on top of handling your commute and navigation requirements.

One of these concerns the background experience, which is a whole lot wealthier on Google Maps. But Waze is rapidly catching on.

Waze on Tuesday announced that an incredibly beneficial performance is coming to Waze users on both the Android and iOS.

That is the ability to plan drives and save them onto a computer, and then beam that information to the cellular Waze app.

All of it occurs on the Waze.com Live Map, which is where you’ll be able to establish your drive.

Pick your death, choose the destination, and select once you plan on driving there.

That information is then saved to the Android or iPhone program, via the”Save app” feature.

A notification will then pop up on your phone to get the drive you just saved in your PC.

You will have to link yourapp to thedesktop experience to make it all possible,

and it is all done via scanning a QR code with the handset.

Waze product manager Yael Schwartzberg said in a statement

that a massive number of Waze users visit the web edition of .

They use Live Map to test on live traffic and road conditions.

We’re excited to now simplify their expertise by being the very first navigation platform to bring

their entire planned drive directly to their program in the click of a button.

With many people stuck in front of the computers at home as a consequence of the COVID-19 outbreak,

we are currently giving them a way to take advantage of this setup

and hit the street as readily as possible once it’s time to depart,” the exec said.

If the attribute sounds similar, that’s because you are able to do exactly

the identical thing using Google Maps on the web,

whether you are an Android or iPhone user .