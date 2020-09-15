- Advertisement -

Watch Together enables you to see any movie on Facebook with your friends over a Messenger video call to chat and respond while the video is playing.

Facebook

- Advertisement -

Watch Collectively is free and will roll out to iOS and Android devices this week.

Facebook has spent much of 2020 expanding the functionality of its Messenger program, which continued this week with the introduction of Watch Together.

As the name suggests, Watch Collectively lets you watch videos on Facebook with your friends and family while you are all in a Messenger movie call together.

If it sounds familiar, you might be thinking of the Watch Parties feature that Facebook debuted back in 2018.

Nonetheless, the crucial distinction is that you may talk to one another with Watch Collectively and see one another’s reactions while enjoying.

The most important limitation of Watch Along is that you can just watch videos that live on Facebook.

YouTube, Netflix, and other video streaming and platforms solutions are not supported,

which means you’ll need to find another method to watch those movies, displays,

and videos with your friends.

What you could watch are trending videos, sports highlights, clips from your favorite creators,

and Facebook Watch originals such as Sorry For The Loss and Strangers.

If you would like to stay in touch with friends and family members virtually,

but you are sick of aimless Zoom calls, this may be a compelling option.

Rather than once again telling everybody how bored you’re while trying to stay safe during a pandemic, you are able to watch a lot of ridiculous videos together

and respond to them instead.

Facebook Messenger product director Nora Micheva additionally notes the social network has partnered with

fitness coach Melissa Alcantara to make a set of workout videos which Messenger users can watch together.

“Based on a study we conducted in the united states, 70 percent of individuals who operate out with a partner have achieved a fitness goal in the previous six months,

” Micheva says at a blog article about Watch Together’s introduction.

Meanwhile, she adds,”just 45 percent of folks who work out alone have done exactly the same.”

If you would like to test out the new feature for yourself,

all you need to do is launch a Messenger video call or create a Messenger Room from the program on your phone,

swipe to get the menu, tap on Watch Collectively .

Then you will select from many different different categories, including TV & Movies, Suggested, and Uploaded.

There is also a search bar you can use to find specific videos that you would like to see.

Up to eight people can Watch Together at a video telephone, while 50 can watch in a Room.