Warrior Nun Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Here Are All The Details You Need To Know

Warrior Nun is an occult detective internet series which has released last month on Netflix. This supernatural play is an adaptation of a comic book of the exact same name written by Ben Dunn. Simon Barry develops the fantasy show Warrior Nun. The introduction season includes a total of ten episodes.

This supernatural fantasy show’s story is about a teenaged girl who discovers herself into a new personality where she was chosen or faking. She’s associated with an association for that she must fight evil powers on the ground. In doing this, she must suppress the luring temptation of representatives of Hell. Overall this show has achieved significant success in very little time, so much so that Netflix has renewed Warrior Nun for Season 2.

Here we’d take a peek at the latest upgrades of the approaching season of Warrior Nun.

When Warrior Nun Season two will be release?

Well, yet there has been no official release date announced by Netflix for Season two. The show was renewed for a second season soon, after the release of the season on Netflix in 2020.

Moreover, Netflix has officially confirmed that Warrior Nun is returning for a second season; it got renewed in August 2020. We anticipate, the second season to premiere in 2021; when the filming is wrapped by the end of 2020, though it may even get postponed to the year 2022.

Cast Of Warrior Nun Season Two

• Alba Baptista as Ava Silva

• Toya Turner as Sister Mary/Shotgun Mary

• Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvia

• Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith

• Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice

• Tristan Ulloa as Father Vincent

• Sylvia De Fanti as Mother Superion

Emilio Sakraya, was observed in the first half of the season before JC and Ava broke up. Hence, there is a chance; he might return somehow in future episodes.

How The Plot Will Progress In Season 2?

Even though it’s too early to think of the storyline of Warrior Nun’s Season 2, it is being said that story will continue from the ending point of Season 1. We’ll see more of Ava Silver in Season 2 of Warrior Nun, such as the debut season.