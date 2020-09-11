Home Entertainment Warrior Nun Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Catch The All...
Warrior Nun Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Catch The All Updates

By- Nitesh kumar
Warrior Nun is about 19-year-old Ava Silva (played with Alba Baptista), who wakes up in a morgue with inexplicable powers. Now risen from the dead, she faces the daunting task of protecting the planet from evil forces. Here’s everything you need to know about another collection of Warrior Nun, such as the Netflix release date, cast, trailer, plot, and more.

Warrior Nun Season 2 Release On Netflix?

We all know that the debut season of this supernatural dream web series release last month on July 2. In August, the creators have renewed this series for one more season and the next month. So when last week that the news came out that Warrior Nun was renewed for Season 2, people began speculating various things about the upcoming season like its release date. But so far, there is no update regarding the release date of Season two of all Warrior Nun. It’s anticipated that Season 2 won’t come out earlier 2021.

 Warrior Nun season 2 Cast

As the show’s leading character, actress Baptista will soon be arriving as Ava Silva for two.

While the whole cast has not yet been shown to be making a comeback, several celebrities were informed about the season renewal from the Twitter video.

Along with Baptista, Sister Camila’s Olivia Delcán, Shotgun Mary’s Toya Turner, Sister Lilith’s Lorena Andrea, and Sister Beatrice’s Kristina Tonteri-Young were told the good news by showrunner Parry.

So it is reasonably safe to say that everyone these characters will be returning for the next season.

Warrior Nun Season 2 Plot

Even though it’s too early to speculate about the storyline of Warrior Nun’s Season 2, it’s being said that story will last in the endpoint of Season 1. We’ll see more of Ava Silver in Season two of Warrior Nun, as the debut season.

