Warrior Nun Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates You Need To Know!!

Warrior Nun is an occult detective internet series which has released last month on Netflix. This supernatural drama is an adaptation of a comic book of the exact same name written by Ben Dunn. The fantasy series Warrior Nun is manufactured by Simon Barry. The debut season includes a total of ten episodes.

The story of the supernatural fantasy series is all about a teenage girl who finds herself to a brand new character for which she had been picked or faking. She’s connected with an association for which she has to combat evil powers on the earth. In doing this, she has to suppress the luring temptation of representatives of Hell. Total this series has achieved significant success in very little time, so much so that Netflix has revived Warrior Nun for Season 2.

When is the release date for Warrior Nun Season 2?

Warrior Nun season one has been released on Netflix at the start of July to comic book fans’ excitement.

Yesterday, Wednesday, August 19, Netflix tweeted a movie that started off with the caption: “We brought the cast of Warrior Nun collectively to get a big surprise.”

Showrunner Simon Barry then disclosed to a few members of this cast Warrior Nun had been revived by the streaming services.

Thus far, however, a release date hasn’t been revealed for the episodes and since the announcement was only made this morning, it could be some time before it airs on Netflix.

Who is in the casting of Warrior Nun season two?

As the leading character in the show, celebrity Baptista will be arriving as Ava Silva for two.

While the entire cast has not been revealed to be making a comeback, there were a few actors that were informed about the season renewal in the Twitter video.

Along with Baptista, Sister Camila’s Olivia Delcán, Shotgun Mary’s Toya Turner, Sister Lilith’s Lorena Andrea, and Sister Beatrice’s Kristina Tonteri-Young were also told the Fantastic news by showrunner Parry.

So it is reasonably safe to state that everyone these characters will be returning for the next season.

How The Plot Will Progress In Season two?

Even though it’s too early to speculate about the storyline of Warrior Nun’s Season 2 it is said that story will continue in the ending point of Season 1. We’ll see more of Ava Silver in Season 2 of Warrior Nun like the introduction season.