Warrior Nun Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Check Here

Netflix has a custom –pun very much intended–of taking apparently ridiculous conceits (hello, Too Hot to Handle) and turning them to shock hits. Take Warrior Nun, for instance–that, yes, is a real show that hit the top 10 most-watched series list on Netflix as it fell earlier this season. The story follows a youthful orphan named Ava, who awakens in a morgue and soon finds she’s been imbued with ancient abilities through an artefact embedded in her back. Oh, and she has earned a free ticket to join the Order of the Cruciform Sword, a bunch of–you catching on today? –warrior nuns. Said warrior nuns have promised to guard the world against demonic forces, even though Ava is not so sure she buys into the hype.

What follows is a lot of Supernatural-Esque baddie-fighting, spiffy superpowers, and flashy outfits, but the beautiful cast rescues this otherwise irreverent series from alienating its audience. As only the newest of Netflix’s successful comic book adaptations, Warrior Nun provides us little reason to doubt we have seen the last of Ava’s adventures. After all, we must learn what happens following the finale’s enormous cliffhanger. Will we witness the epic struggle between good and evil? Or will Ava hang up her halo for a lifetime in the hills, à la Maria at The Sound of Music?

Here is what we know up to now about another season of Warrior Nun.

When Warrior Nun Season two will be releasing?

Well, yet there’s been no official release date announced by Netflix for Season two. The series has been renewed for another season soon, after the release of season one on Netflix in 2020.

Moreover, Netflix has formally verified that Warrior Nun is returning for a second season; it got renewed in August 2020. We anticipate, the second season to premiere in 2021; if the filming is wrapped by the end of 2020, even though it may even get postponed to the season 2022.

Cast members are already dropping hints about another chapter.

Many cast members have already spoken out about their forecasts for the long run. Specifically, Toya Turner, who plays with Shotgun Mary, told ComingSoon.net, “After you see the series, you will be like, oh, they are likely to go further on this.”

And in an interview with Refinery 29, celebrity Alba Baptista discussed what boundaries the show might induce in its exploration of Adriel, a character with a fascinating backstory. “The writers have it all thought out for an eventual season two,” she revealed. “…I love Adriel’s personality. I think he is so dense and he has a lot of layers into his story, which we’ll find further.”

She later added that the second season might be even crazier than the original. “[There’s] going to be a big, big reveal for an eventual season 2,” she explained. “It had been well-thought-out. It wasn’t just an accident. It is just another plot twist for those audiences to guess for one more season. They’ll need to wait around for another season.”

Warrior Nun season 2 plot

Now Adriel has shown his true self into the world, Ava and her fellow sisters will fight with his army of demons and save Shotgun Mary in the procedure.

Thanks to that evil cliffhanger, lovers have a lot of questions that need answering in season two, for example, what happened to JC, in which Michael went, and the way Ava will get the strength to conquer Adriel.

The sisters will also have to reckon with how The Order of the Cruciform Sword is built on a lie, one perpetrated by Father Vincent’s betrayal, so anticipate some serious ass whooping there too.