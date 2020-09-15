Warrior Nun Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Possible Details Of The Show

- Advertisement -

Warrior Nun follows the story of a 19-year-old woman, who awakens in a morgue with a lease in life and some special powers. She soon learns that she’s a part of this ancient arrangement of the Cruciform Sword, which combats demons on Earth. The powerful forces constituting of the two Hell and Heaven would like to find her and restrain her.

Simon Barry, the showrunner, said that”Anything between five and seven seasons are lovely.”

When Warrior Nun Season 2 will be release?

- Advertisement -

Well, yet there has been no official release date announced by Netflix for Season two. The show was renewed for a second season shortly, following the release of the season on Netflix in 2020.

Additionally, Netflix has officially confirmed that Warrior Nun is coming to get a second season; it got renewed in August 2020. We anticipate, the second season to premiere in 2021; when the filming is wrapped by the end of 2020, even though it may even get postponed to the year 2022.

Warrior Nun Season 2: Cast

Alba Baptista as Ava Silva

Toya Turner as Sister Mary / Shotgun Mary

Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius

Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith

Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice

Tristan Ulloa as Father Vincent

Olivia Delcán as Sister Camila

Joaquim de Almeida as Cardinal Francisco Duretti

Peter de Jersey as Kristian Schaefer

Lope Haydn Evans as Michael Salvius

How The Plot Will Progress In Season 2?

Even though it is too early to speculate about the storyline of Warrior Nun’s Season 2, it is said that story will continue from the endpoint of Season 1. We will see more of Ava Silver in Season two of Warrior Nun, such as the introduction season.

Stay tuned using The Buzz Paper to get all the latest updates.