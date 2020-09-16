Wakfu Season 4: Release Date? Cast And Other Major Updates

- Advertisement -

Wakfu is a French animated TV show. The Wakfu was premiered on Netflix in October 2008 with 26 episodes in the first season. This animated series has a lot of fans. This animated series is based on the narrative of a young boy, Yugo, who doesn’t remember anything about his family. While learning about his magical powers, he knew he is sent in the world to rescue the planet from evils. If you’re one of these, here are some updates concerning the upcoming fourth season of Wakfu.

Wakfu Season 4 Release Date

The creators of the series have declared the fourth season is going to be the final portion of Wakfu. The fourth season of Wakfu remains in the process, so forecasting the release date of Wakfu Season 4 would be difficult for us. As the pandemic coronavirus has changed a lot in the production of every series, so the franchise could face a delay in announcing the launch date of Season 4. However, if we give a guess about the renewal, then the new season might arrive anytime after mid-2020.

The storyline of Wakfu Season 4

- Advertisement -

In the narrative of Wakfu, Yugo a 12-year boy, who does not know anything about his family realizes that his goal isn’t only to find his family but also to rescue the world from evils. The fans need to expect the season May end with a happy climax where Yugo will finish all the evils and might satisfy his loved ones, as it’s the last part of the series as confirmed by the creators, so more chances of a happy climax are expected.

Wakfu Season 4 Trailer

The Official Trailer for the Wakfu Season 4 hasn’t been released yet as the production is still in the process. But exactly what the season 4 has been declared, a trailer was released on Kickstarter. In case you haven’t viewed it yet, you can observe it below. The Official preview of Wakfu Season 4 may release at the end of 2020.