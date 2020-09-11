Wakfu Season 4: Here’s The Possible Air Date And Story Leaks

- Advertisement -

Walker, the Animated Series is a French animated television series. The series is based on the movie game Wafku. Season 1 of the show premiered on 30 October 2008 and continued to broadcast till January 2010. The season had 26 episodes in total. Each of the creation of the series is done in France. Only two episodes were produced in Japan. The series is made with Adobe Flash Player.

Walk: The Animated Series includes three successful seasons to its credit. The series can also be observed on Netflix.

Will Probably Be A Season 4?

- Advertisement -

Ankama Animations, the manufacturers of Wafku: The Animated Series declared on May 7, 2020, there plans to earn season 4 of the sequence. Season 4 will be the final chapter in Wafku: The Animated Series. In June 2020 the production house is planning to begin a Kickstarter campaign to finance its production.

When Will The Final Season Release?

There’s not an official statement regarding the launch date of Wafku: The Animated Series. The world is currently going through a pandemic. COVID 19 has gripped the entire world. It will also affect the production of the last chapter of Wafku: The Animated Series. The series will not launch before April 2021.

What’s The Storyline Of Wafku?

Walker is set in a mystical fantasy world. The events of Wafku takes place 1000 years following Dofus’s occasions. The narrative of Wafku revolves about a boy called Yugo. Yugo was left having a retired bounty hunter by a mysterious figure when he was a baby. Yugo was going to figure out about the biological family hen he grew older. When the small boy turns 12 he finds his special powers. He leaves to get rid of evil and find his true family together with his buddies.